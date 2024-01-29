Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets

BLUES The St. Louis Blues won their fifth straight game on Sunday at Enterprise Center, extending their season-long win streak. With one game remaining before the All-Star Break, the Blues have worked their way back into the playoff picture and possess a Western Conference Wild Card spot after their 4-3 overtime win over Los Angeles.

In addition to their five wins in a row, the Blues have won their last four games by 4-3 margins and their last three in overtime. Brayden Schenn took home the second point in Vancouver and against the Kings, while Pavel Buchnevich lifted the Blues over the Kraken.

"We're playing really strong as a team and we always have each other's backs out there," said Jordan Kyrou after the game. "We've showed a lot of resiliency these past couple games."

In addition to Schenn and Buchnevich's clutch contributions, the Blues have gotten valuable production out of Kyrou and Robert Thomas over the win streak. Thomas, as he prepares to head back to his hometown Toronto for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, has a team-leading eight points over the five-game stretch. Kyrou's three points led the team on Sunday, with two goals and three assists since the streak began on Jan. 20.

The Blues have one more game before a 10-day break surrounding All-Star Weekend, hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets with a critical opportunity to maintain their Wild Card spot. They'll come back from the break with three games on the road, starting with a back-to-back in Buffalo and Montreal.

The Blues face the Blue Jackets with a record of 26-20-2, worth 54 points and fourth place in the Central Division.