Landon Sim wins OHL Championship with Knights

GettyImages-1445050669
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues prospect Landon Sim is an OHL Champion!

Sim's junior team, the London Knights, captured the title on Wednesday night with a 7-1 win and a sweep of the Oshawa Generals in the OHL Championship Series. They now advance to the Memorial Cup, where the champions of the CHL's three leagues - the OHL, QMJHL and WHL - compete with a host team for junior hockey's most-coveted trophy.

London has had a dominant run this postseason. The team only dropped two games throughout the whole playoffs - both in the Conference Final. They swept their first and second round series, along with the championship series. Sim had four goals, eight points and a +8 plus/minus rating in 13 games during the team's run. He also serves as an alternate captain for the Knights.

The 19-year-old forward was selected by the Blues in the sixth round (184th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. He posted 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) and a +21 plus/minus rating in 39 regular-season games with the Knights this year.

It's the third consecutive season that a Blues prospect has advanced to the Memorial Cup tournament. Jake Neighbours competed in the 2022 edition after winning a WHL title, and Zack Bolduc won it last year with the Quebec Remparts.

The 2024 Memorial Cup will take place from May 24-June 2 in Saginaw, Michigan. A full schedule and results will be available here.

