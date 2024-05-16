Landon Sim wins OHL Championship with Knights

St. Louis Blues prospect Landon Sim is an OHL Champion!

Sim's junior team, the London Knights, captured the title on Wednesday night with a 7-1 win and a sweep of the Oshawa Generals in the OHL Championship Series. They now advance to the Memorial Cup, where the champions of the CHL's three leagues - the OHL, QMJHL and WHL - compete with a host team for junior hockey's most-coveted trophy.

London has had a dominant run this postseason. The team only dropped two games throughout the whole playoffs - both in the Conference Final. They swept their first and second round series, along with the championship series. Sim had four goals, eight points and a +8 plus/minus rating in 13 games during the team's run. He also serves as an alternate captain for the Knights.