Projected Lineup: Jan. 24 vs. Los Angeles

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Nathan Walker will return to the lineup and Joel Hofer will get the start in goal for the St. Louis Blues on Saturday as the team opens up a four-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Walker will go in for Robby Fabbri, which will be the only change among skaters.

"[The Kings] are a really good defensive team," Montgomery said. "They don't give up odd-man rushes, their forwards reload really good. They're not as dynamic offensively as some of the teams that we've seen, so you've got to expect another low-scoring game."

The puck will drop at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest and 101 ESPN.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jonatan Berggren - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko - Nick Bjugstad - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Joel Hofer

