Projected Lineup: Jan. 24 vs. Los Angeles

Nathan Walker will return to the lineup and Joel Hofer will get the start in goal for the St. Louis Blues on Saturday as the team opens up a four-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Walker will go in for Robby Fabbri, which will be the only change among skaters.

"[The Kings] are a really good defensive team," Montgomery said. "They don't give up odd-man rushes, their forwards reload really good. They're not as dynamic offensively as some of the teams that we've seen, so you've got to expect another low-scoring game."

The puck will drop at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest and 101 ESPN.