Preview: Blues vs. Kings

Preview_Buch
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Back Home, Back to Work:

The Blues return to Enterprise Center on Saturday to open a four-game homestand after a road trip, beginning their final set of home games before the break. St. Louis will look to reset and find traction on home ice during a critical stretch of the schedule.

This game also concludes the Blues’ 10th back-to-back set of the season. St. Louis is 5-3-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this year, tied for the third-most wins in the NHL in that scenario.

The Kings enter one point out of a playoff spot and open a six-game road trip following a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. With both teams jockeying for position in the Western Conference, the matchup presents an early opportunity for the Blues to set the tone on home ice.

🕒 When: Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

LAK@STL: Faulk fires the one-time for a PPG: Faulk scores PPG against Darcy Kuemper

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Kings will meet for their second of three matchups this season.
  • The Blues have earned points in six straight games against LA (4-0-2), have earned points in four straight home games against the Kings (3-0-1) and are 5-1-1 in their last seven games against L.A. at Enterprise Center.
  • The Blues have allowed two or fewer goals to the Kings in five straight matchups, outscoring them 11-8.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 18 vs. LAK |

Jan. 24 vs. LAK, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

April 1 at LAK, 8 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: PAVEL BUCHNEVICH

Pavel Buchnevich continues to be a steady contributor for the Blues, sitting second on the team in points with 27 (9g, 18a) this season. He’s produced three points in his last four games and is coming off a multi-point performance Friday in Dallas with a goal and an assist. With 10 points in his last 15 games (4g, 6a), Buchnevich remains a reliable offensive presence.

KINGS: KEVIN FIALA

Kevin Fiala enters the matchup as one of the Kings’ most consistent offensive threats. He sits second on the team in points with 36 (18g, 18a) and leads Los Angeles with 18 goals this season. Fiala has been productive of late as well, recording five points in his last four games.

STL@DAL: Buchnevich gives the Blues the lead

BLUES BUZZ

  • Cam Fowler recorded his 16th assist of the season on Jan. 23 vs. Dallas.
  • Jordan Kyrou has four points in his last five games (1g, 3a).
  • Dalibor Dvorsky recorded his 8th goal of the season on Friday at Dallas and has two points in his last four games (1g, 1a).

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 27 - Blues vs. Stars | Tickets
  • Jan. 29 - Blues vs. Panthers | Tickets
  • Jan. 31 - Blues vs. Blue Jackets | Tickets

Related Content

News Feed

Robertson scores winner with 1 minute left, Stars top Blues

Holloway launches new line of hats at STL Authentics

Blues, Ameren team up for Future Goals program

Blues, Circa Sports to send two fans to Vegas for each remaining home win

Scheifele has 3 points, powers Jets past Blues

Blues, BetMGM announce official sports betting partnership

Ott to serve as Springfield Thunderbirds head coach for remainder of season

Sundqvist placed on injured reserve

Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues

Blues recover in shootout, end Lightning's 11-game winning streak

Blues, Red Cross to hold blood drive on Jan. 20

Thomas placed on injured reserve

Hofer gets 4th shutout, Blues top Hurricanes to stop slide

Mailloux signs one-year extension with Blues

Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues

Broberg sustains upper-body injury against Vegas

Broberg signs 6-year extension with Blues

Class of 2026 to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame on Jan. 12