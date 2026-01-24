Preview: Blues vs. Kings

Back Home, Back to Work:

The Blues return to Enterprise Center on Saturday to open a four-game homestand after a road trip, beginning their final set of home games before the break. St. Louis will look to reset and find traction on home ice during a critical stretch of the schedule.

This game also concludes the Blues’ 10th back-to-back set of the season. St. Louis is 5-3-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this year, tied for the third-most wins in the NHL in that scenario.

The Kings enter one point out of a playoff spot and open a six-game road trip following a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. With both teams jockeying for position in the Western Conference, the matchup presents an early opportunity for the Blues to set the tone on home ice.