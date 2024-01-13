Projected Lineup: Jan. 13 vs. Boston

Justin Faulk is expected to return to the lineup Saturday after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Faulk, who was injured Dec. 29, has been practicing recently with the team and was activated from injured reserve on Friday afternoon.

“Faulk is good to go,” Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said after Saturday’s optional morning skate. “As long as he makes it through warm-ups, as of now, he’s a game-time player for us.”

Faulk’s return means Marco Scandella will not be in the lineup tonight - which keeps Matthew Kessel and Scott Perunovich in.

“Scandy has played very well for us, but I think this gives us the opportunity to have righty/lefty (pairings)… we haven’t been able to do that until tonight,” Bannister said. “Both our young guys have played well, Kessel has come in and played very well and I think we’re seeing Perunovich trend in the direction we all believe he can be for us.”

Bannister said he would make some changes to his defense pairings, but did not elaborate on what those might be. For our projected lineup, we’ll put Faulk in Scandella's spot and will update that if it changes during pregame warm-ups.