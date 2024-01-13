Projected Lineup: Jan. 13 vs. Boston

faulk_celebration
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Justin Faulk is expected to return to the lineup Saturday after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Faulk, who was injured Dec. 29, has been practicing recently with the team and was activated from injured reserve on Friday afternoon.

“Faulk is good to go,” Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said after Saturday’s optional morning skate. “As long as he makes it through warm-ups, as of now, he’s a game-time player for us.”

Faulk’s return means Marco Scandella will not be in the lineup tonight - which keeps Matthew Kessel and Scott Perunovich in.

“Scandy has played very well for us, but I think this gives us the opportunity to have righty/lefty (pairings)… we haven’t been able to do that until tonight,” Bannister said. “Both our young guys have played well, Kessel has come in and played very well and I think we’re seeing Perunovich trend in the direction we all believe he can be for us.”

Bannister said he would make some changes to his defense pairings, but did not elaborate on what those might be. For our projected lineup, we’ll put Faulk in Scandella's spot and will update that if it changes during pregame warm-ups.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Sammy Blais - Nathan Walker - Oskar Sundqvist

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Bruins

Preview: Blues vs. Bruins

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Bruins

Preview: Blues vs. Bruins
Faulk activated from injured reserve

Faulk activated from injured reserve
New York Rangers St. Louis Blues game recap January 11

Kyrou gets hat trick, lifts Blues past Rangers
Parayko ranks 3rd in games played by a Blues defenseman

Parayko ranks 3rd in games played by a Blues defenseman
Mathieu to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Mathieu to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction
Florida Panthers St. Louis Blues game recap January 9

Blues fall to Panthers as Tkachuk scores hat trick in home town
Blues sign Walker to two-year extension

Blues sign Walker to two-year extension
How to watch Blues Hall of Fame induction on Jan. 19

How to watch Blues Hall of Fame induction on Jan. 19
St. Louis Blues Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 6

Binnington makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Hurricanes in shootout
Snuggerud wins gold at World Juniors

Snuggerud wins gold at World Juniors
Vancouver Canucks St. Louis Blues game recap January 4

Thomas scores in 3rd straight, Blues defeat Canucks
Send your favorite Blues to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Send your favorite Blues to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Thomas to represent Blues at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Thomas to represent Blues at 2024 NHL All-Star Game
3 Blues prospects to play for World Juniors gold

3 Blues prospects to play for World Juniors gold
Ellis named ECHL goaltender of the month for December

Ellis named ECHL goaltender of the month for December
Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR

Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR
Walker recalled from Springfield

Walker recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield