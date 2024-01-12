Preview: Blues vs. Bruins

BLUES The St. Louis Blues earned their third win in the last four games on Thursday night, cruising past the New York Rangers for a 5-2 home win.

Jordan Binnington and Jordan Kyrou were the stars of the show, the former earning his third straight win and the latter a hat trick - his first at Enterprise Center. Binnington's 40-save effort was his third highest total of the season, outdueling New York's All-Star goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

"It was good," said Binnington. "It was a clean game, fun going against a good offensive team over there and it was a good working night for sure."

In addition to the hat trick and the goaltending showcase, the Blues' power play snapped a cold streak for two critical man-advantage goals. First was Jordan Kyrou's second goal of the night to give the Blues a 2-1 lead, followed by a nice shot by Brandon Saad which proved to be the game winner. It was the Blues' third game of the season featuring multiple power-play goals, capitalizing on a shake-up from Head Coach Drew Bannister.

The Blues continue their slate against Eastern Conference contenders on Saturday, hosting Boston for their fourth consecutive game against the current Top 4 seeds in the conference. Monday's opponent, Philadelphia, is currently seventh in the East. Including last week's win over Vancouver, the Blues will have played six straight games against teams currently in the playoff picture (2-1-0 thus far).

The Blues host the Bruins in a rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final with a record of 21-18-1, worth 43 points and fifth in the Central Division.