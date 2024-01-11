Projected Lineup: Jan. 11 vs. NY Rangers

In search of more assertiveness, Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister is making some adjustments to the third and fourth lines for Thursday's matchup with the New York Rangers (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Bannister is putting together a third line that includers Sammy Blais, Kevin Hayes and Oskar Sundqivst, and moving Kasperi Kapanen down to a fourth line with Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker.

"Sammy Blais has been out for awhile, so I wanted to get him back in," Bannister said. "I just felt like we needed more assertiveness, and I think 'Sunny' brings that to that group. Obviously Kapanen does down. I think (his line) can be a really effective line, they all skate well. 'Walks' has played center before at the NHL level, he's been good on draws for us when we've had to use him there. It gives us a little bit more of a pace line, a line that can forecheck, and a line that I'm comfortable putting out there."

Bannister is also expected to make some adjustments to the power play, including moving Colton Parayko to the top unit with Jake Neighbours, Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas.

"When he has the ability to shoot the puck, we want him to shoot," Bannister said of Parayko on the power play. "Obviously on the flanks he's going to have Robby and Jordan, and when they're available for him to make plays to, we want him to be able to make those plays. He's up top to be able to shoot, open up shooting lanes, find shooting lanes and get it to the net."