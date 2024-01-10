When: Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports App
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com
Preview: Blues vs. Rangers
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their four-game homestand with a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers - their first defeat of 2024. Brayden Schenn was able to end his scoring drought, getting the Blues on the board for his first point since Dec. 8 and first goal since Nov. 30.
"We deserved better offensively tonight," said Schenn, whose ninth goal of the season got the Blues on the board first. "We had some looks, the power play had some looks. Their goalie made some saves, but in the third period I don't think we were assertive enough or hungry enough."
The Blues struggled to finish their opportunities on the power play, generating good chances but ultimately finishing 0-for-4. The Blues have a significant opportunity to improve their goal scoring through their power-play offense, currently last place in the NHL at 10.6% this season.
The homestand - and the Blues' slate of Eastern Conference opponents - continues on Thursday, with the New York Rangers coming to town possessing the best record in their division. A 2019 Stanley Cup Final rematch will follow when the Bruins visit on Saturday.
The Blues host the Rangers with a record of 20-18-1, worth 41 points and sixth in the Central Division.
RANGERS After falling in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, the New York Rangers have wasted little time finding their place among this year's Cup contenders. Moving on from Head Coach Gerard Gallant, the Rangers hired Peter Laviolette after his stint with the Capitals to lead this year's squad.
New York started the season red hot, winning 12 of their first 15 games and have yet to exceed three straight losses. The Blues will be hoping to change that, however, as the Rangers have lost two in a row heading into Thursday's matchup at Enterprise Center.
On Saturday in Montreal, the Rangers mounted a strong comeback to force overtime - battling back from a 3-0 deficit. The Canadiens ultimately prevailed in the shootout, New York's third such decision of the season. On Tuesday night, two goals from Vincent Trochek and one from Artemi Panarin were not enough to keep pace with Vancouver for a 6-3 loss.
Panarin leads the Rangers in scoring by a wide margin this year, his 57 points sharing third in the NHL. However, goaltender Igor Shesterkin was ultimately named to the All-Star game with his 16-9 record between the pipes.
The Rangers visit the Blues with a record of 26-11-2, worth 54 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues went 1-1-0 against the Rangers last season, winning 3-2 in overtime at home and losing 4-6 in New York. The Blues have won six of their last 10 matchups with New York, visiting the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 9.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Colton Parayko, who is set to play his 617th game with the franchise on Thursday to surpass Bob Plager for third most games played by a defenseman in Blues history. Parayko's seven goals this season lead all Blues defensemen, three shy of his career high.
RANGERS Adam Fox, the 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner leading the Rangers defenseman in scoring this season. Despite missing 10 games, Fox's 25 points shares 19th among NHL blue liners this season.
BLUE NOTES
- Thursday's game marks Pink at the Rink Night, with proceeds from the game benefitting Siteman Cancer Center
- The Blues are 8-5-0 against the Eastern Conference this season, currently in a stretch of seven straight matchups against Eastern Conference opponents (1-1-0 so far)
- The Blues' first six games of January are all against teams who currently hold a playoff position, while their 7th and 8th games of the month will come against Washington who currently sits one point out of the Eastern Conference Wild Card race (2-1-0 so far in this stretch)
- The Blues are 7-4-0 under interim head coach Drew Bannister, which shares the 7th most wins in the NHL since Dec. 14
- The Blues' five home wins since Dec. 14 share 3rd in the NHL, including wins over Vancouver, Chicago, Ottawa and two over Dallas