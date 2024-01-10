Preview: Blues vs. Rangers

BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their four-game homestand with a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers - their first defeat of 2024. Brayden Schenn was able to end his scoring drought, getting the Blues on the board for his first point since Dec. 8 and first goal since Nov. 30.

"We deserved better offensively tonight," said Schenn, whose ninth goal of the season got the Blues on the board first. "We had some looks, the power play had some looks. Their goalie made some saves, but in the third period I don't think we were assertive enough or hungry enough."

The Blues struggled to finish their opportunities on the power play, generating good chances but ultimately finishing 0-for-4. The Blues have a significant opportunity to improve their goal scoring through their power-play offense, currently last place in the NHL at 10.6% this season.

The homestand - and the Blues' slate of Eastern Conference opponents - continues on Thursday, with the New York Rangers coming to town possessing the best record in their division. A 2019 Stanley Cup Final rematch will follow when the Bruins visit on Saturday.

The Blues host the Rangers with a record of 20-18-1, worth 41 points and sixth in the Central Division.