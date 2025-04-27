Projected Lineup: Game 4 vs. Winnipeg

The St. Louis Blues look to even their best-of-7 series with the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday in Game 4 (Noon CT, FanDuel Sports Network, TBS, TruTV, Max, 101 ESPN).

Due to the early game, the Blues did not practice on Sunday morning, so the projected lineup for Game 4 is based on Saturday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center.

Only one change is expected - Mathieu Joseph is likely to return to the lineup, replacing Alexandre Texier on the third line.

“Just sometimes you have a gut feel, on it’s going to be more of a checking game,” Montgomery said of the change. “(Joseph) does a lot of penalty killing for us, so just another weapon in our arsenal.”

Ryan Suter did not play in Game 3 and, at least judging from Saturday’s practice, is also not expected to be in for Game 4.

“Certain elements of our D-corps that I was looking for, I thought other d-men had the attributes that fit the style of game that we wanted to play better,” Montgomery said of Suter not playing in Game 3. “We figured it was going to be a long series all along, so I said to ‘Mojo’ and I said to ‘Sutes,’ when you come out (of the lineup), it’s not done for you this series. You’re going to get back in.’”