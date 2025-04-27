Projected Lineup: Game 4 vs. Winnipeg

blues_celebration
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

UPDATE: Alexandre Texier appears to be in based on pregame warm-ups, meaning the Blues' lineup will not change from Game 3.

-----

The St. Louis Blues look to even their best-of-7 series with the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday in Game 4 (Noon CT, FanDuel Sports Network, TBS, TruTV, Max, 101 ESPN).

Due to the early game, the Blues did not practice on Sunday morning, so the projected lineup for Game 4 is based on Saturday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center.

Only one change is expected - Mathieu Joseph is likely to return to the lineup, replacing Alexandre Texier on the third line.

“Just sometimes you have a gut feel, on it’s going to be more of a checking game,” Montgomery said of the change. “(Joseph) does a lot of penalty killing for us, so just another weapon in our arsenal.”

Ryan Suter did not play in Game 3 and, at least judging from Saturday’s practice, is also not expected to be in for Game 4.

“Certain elements of our D-corps that I was looking for, I thought other d-men had the attributes that fit the style of game that we wanted to play better,” Montgomery said of Suter not playing in Game 3. “We figured it was going to be a long series all along, so I said to ‘Mojo’ and I said to ‘Sutes,’ when you come out (of the lineup), it’s not done for you this series. You’re going to get back in.’”

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Nick Leddy - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Game 4 vs. Winnipeg

News Feed

Preview: Game 4 vs. Winnipeg

Blues ‘climbed back into’ series with dominant win against Jets in Game 3

Fowler sets franchise playoff record

Jets hold off Blues in Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Jets rally to defeat Blues in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Series Preview: Blues vs. Jets

Watch road playoff games at Ballpark Village, Hotshots

Round 1 Schedule: Blues vs. Jets

Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

Jobu's arrival helps Blues push into playoffs

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Blues, Jets will meet in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Blues clinch spot in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How the Blues can clinch a playoff spot Tuesday

Kraken win in shootout, Blues slip in wild-card chase

McDavid has 3 assists in return from injury, Oilers edge Blues

Suter nominated for Masterton Trophy

Parayko nominated for King Clancy Trophy