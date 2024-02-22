Projected Lineup: Feb. 22 vs. NY Islanders

By Chris Pinkert
Zack Bolduc was called up from the Springfield Thunderbirds on Tuesday and will make his NHL debut when the St. Louis Blues wrap up a four-game homestand against the New York Islanders on Thursday night (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN).

Bolduc, a first-round pick of the Blues (No. 17 overall) in 2021, says he’s ready to go.

“For me, it’s my dream. Guys have been real nice to me and I’m really excited to be here,” Bolduc said after Wednesday’s practice. “You always wait for a call up, but at some point you have to do your thing and get better in your game. For me, the big part was on the defensive side. I improved my game, I still have things to improve, but I’m excited to be here.”

Bolduc was practicing Wednesday on a line with Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours, and that’s where he figures to start Thursday’s matchup.

This season, he has played in 48 games with Springfield, registering eight goals and 15 assists (23 points). He also netted his first overtime game-winner as a pro last Saturday.

“Zack’s a smart player,” Blues Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister said. “He’s gifted offensively and when he has the puck on his stick, he can create and make a lot of things good happen. One thing that stood out [while coaching him in Springfield] is his willingness to learn and get better at some of the deficiencies in his game if he wants to be an NHL player.”

Bolduc will make his debut against the Islanders, who have Patrick Roy behind the bench. Roy, who ranks third in NHL history in goalie wins with 551, was Bolduc’s coach with the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts.

“That’s crazy,” Bolduc said. “Just to play my first game is crazy, but against Patrick, it’s going to be a fun challenge for us. They have a good team and we have to be ready for them.”

In other lineup news, defenseman Scott Perunovich will be activated from injured reserve and re-enter the lineup for the first time since Jan. 28. Perunovich, who has missed seven games with a lower-body injury, will replace Calle Rosen on the third paring with Marco Scandella. Rosen has been assigned back to Springfield.

Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov and Tyler Tucker are also expected to sit out.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

