Preview: Blues vs. Islanders

BLUES The St. Louis Blues are looking to get back into the win column, taking two losses in a row this week for the first time since mid January. With three losses in their last four games, the Blues need every win they can get - especially with a long run of road games awaiting them after this week.

On Monday afternoon, the Blues fell to Toronto 4-2 in game No. 3 of their current four-game homestand. Brandon Saad's 15th goal of the season tied the game 1-1 late in the second period, but the Leafs scored both a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the first eight minutes of the third to put the Maple Leafs over the top.

"Special teams hurt us tonight - they scored on power play and penalty kill in the third period there, and that's the difference in the game," said Saad. "It's a tight-checking hockey game, without those mistakes it's an even game - it's tough."

Pavel Buchnevich was credited with his 19th goal of the season late in the third period off of a deflected Torey Krug shot, giving him a share of the team lead with Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours. Buchnevich is currently on pace for 28 goals this season, an improvement of two from last year but two shy of his career-best 30 set in his first year as a Blue in 2021-22.

The Blues finish their homestand with their first look at the New York Islanders, setting out for a three-game road trip afterwards. With a season-long five game trip awaiting after hosting Minnesota on March 2, the Blues will play eight of their next 11 games on the road.

They may be hoping that an injection of young talent can help spark a win, with Zachary Bolduc being recalled from Springfield on Tuesday and possibly making his NHL debut on Thursday.

The Blues face the Islanders with a record of 29-24-2, worth 60 points and fourth in the Central Division. The Blues narrowly hold the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, leading Nashville by one game in hand.