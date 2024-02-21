When: Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: Bally Sports
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com
Preview: Blues vs. Islanders
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues are looking to get back into the win column, taking two losses in a row this week for the first time since mid January. With three losses in their last four games, the Blues need every win they can get - especially with a long run of road games awaiting them after this week.
On Monday afternoon, the Blues fell to Toronto 4-2 in game No. 3 of their current four-game homestand. Brandon Saad's 15th goal of the season tied the game 1-1 late in the second period, but the Leafs scored both a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the first eight minutes of the third to put the Maple Leafs over the top.
"Special teams hurt us tonight - they scored on power play and penalty kill in the third period there, and that's the difference in the game," said Saad. "It's a tight-checking hockey game, without those mistakes it's an even game - it's tough."
Pavel Buchnevich was credited with his 19th goal of the season late in the third period off of a deflected Torey Krug shot, giving him a share of the team lead with Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours. Buchnevich is currently on pace for 28 goals this season, an improvement of two from last year but two shy of his career-best 30 set in his first year as a Blue in 2021-22.
The Blues finish their homestand with their first look at the New York Islanders, setting out for a three-game road trip afterwards. With a season-long five game trip awaiting after hosting Minnesota on March 2, the Blues will play eight of their next 11 games on the road.
They may be hoping that an injection of young talent can help spark a win, with Zachary Bolduc being recalled from Springfield on Tuesday and possibly making his NHL debut on Thursday.
The Blues face the Islanders with a record of 29-24-2, worth 60 points and fourth in the Central Division. The Blues narrowly hold the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, leading Nashville by one game in hand.
ISLANDERSThe New York Islanders narrowly avoided a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night, beating the Penguins after two straight overtime losses. Up 4-2 in Pittsburgh midway through the third period, the Penguins scored two goals within 56 seconds of each other to force overtime. Defenseman Adam Pelech, who missed 21 games in December and January, scored his first goal of the season for the game winner just 57 seconds into the extra period.
Prior to the overtime win, New York had fallen in a shootout against Seattle on Feb. 13 and then fell 6-5 in overtime to the Rangers at MetLife Stadium in last weekend's Stadium Series game.
The overtime win over Pittsburgh was crucial in the Islanders' playoff hopes, tying them with New Jersey in the first spot outside the Eastern Conference Wild Card.
Earlier in the season, the Islanders and Blues made a deal to send defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to Long Island for a seventh round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Bortuzzo, who had spent 10 years as a Blue, played 11 games for the Islanders before sustaining a lower-body injury that will prevent him from suiting up in his first trip back to St. Louis.
The Islanders are led by Mathew Barzal and Noah Dobson, the former making his third All-Star Game appearance earlier this month and leading the club with 59 points.
New York is finishing a quick two-game trip at Enterprise Center before returning home to face the Lightning on Saturday afternoon.
The Islanders visit the Blues with a record of 23-18-14, worth 60 points and fourth in the Metropolitan Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues went 1-1-0 against the Islanders last season, with both teams winning on the road. The Blus are 3-2-2 in their last seven games against the Islanders, including 2-1-0 in their last three matchups at Enterprise Center.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Nick Leddy, who posted 243 points in 518 games with the Islanders from 2014-2021. Leddy has 21 points in 55 games this season, just two shy of his 23 from last year and including three in his last five games.
ISLANDERS Noah Dobson, whose 51 assists this season lead the Islanders and rank second among all NHL defensemen. The 24-year-old defenseman has six points in his last five games and has already exceeded his career-best scoring mark of 51 set in 2021-22.
BLUE NOTES
- Thursday's game marks Pride Night at Enterprise Center, featuring numerous activations and fundraising opportunities for local LGBTQIA+ organizations and initiatives
- The Blues are 12-10-1 against the Eastern Conference this season, including a 5-5-0 record against the Metropolitan Division
- The Blues are 8-3-1 in Thursday games this season, including a 6-1-0 record at home and an active six-day win streak
- With his next win, Jordan Binnington will move into a tie with Curtis Joseph for third on the Blues all-time franchise list with 137 wins. Binnington also ranks fourth on the Blues all-time franchise list with 255 games started and fifth with 14 shutouts
- Since Jan. 11, the Blues are 18-for-55 (32.7%) on the power play and their 32.7% mark - as well as their 18 power-play goals - ranks 3rd in the NHL
- Eight of the Blues' next 11 games will come on the road, including a season-long five-game trip
- After Robert Bortuzzo was traded to the Islanders on Dec. 8, Colton Parayko became the longest tenured Blue (First season was 2015-16)
- Bortuzzo played 424 games in 10 seasons as a Blue, posting 54 points and 424 penalty minutes and playing 17 playoff games to help win the 2019 Stanley Cup
- Zachary Bolduc, selected No. 17 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, has recorded 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 48 games for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds this season