Projected Lineup: Dec. 9 vs. Boston

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

After a 2-1-0 road stint, the St. Louis Blues are back home again. And they'll be looking for some revenge as they face off against the one team they didn't beat on the trip - the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The rematch comes less than a week after St. Louis' 5-2 loss at TD Garden.

"We have to play much faster and we have to be much more connected," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery on the teams' last meeting. "Boston did a much better job than we did at that. And it looked like the game was easy for them, it looked like it was really trying for us."

The Blues did bounce back after the loss in Boston, following it up with back-to-back wins in Ottawa and Montreal over the weekend. Montgomery hopes to see his team carry over the habits from the victories into tonight's meeting.

"I liked the intensity of our team, just the way we stuck together," Montgomery said. "Penalty kill's been excellent, goaltending's been excellent and our sacrifice for each other has been excellent."

Despite a rash of injuries, the Blues did receive some positive news this week on that front. Jordan Kyrou, who left Saturday's game with an injury, has been labeled week-to-week but will not be sidelined long term.

The below projected lineup is based on Tuesday's morning skate at Enterprise Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter - Dalibor Dvorsky - Nick Bjugstad
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki - Oskar Sundqvist - Matt Luff

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Preview: Blues vs. Bruins

