Preview: Blues vs. Bruins

Preview_Schenn
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

The Blues return to Enterprise Center with momentum after closing out a three-game road stint with back-to-back wins in Ottawa and Montreal. Battling the challenges of travel, injuries and quick turnarounds, St. Louis showed resilience and depth to earn valuable points. They'll look to keep that going on Tuesday against the Bruins, the only team they couldn't defeat on their most recent trip.

🕒 When: Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 11-12-7
  • Power Play: 19.0 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 77.3 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.57 / 3.40
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.3 / 27.7
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.3
BOSTON BRUINS
  • Record: 17-13-0
  • PP: 25.0 percent
  • PK: 83.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.13 / 3.13
  • Shots for / against per game: 26.9 / 30.9
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 51.9

STL@BOS: Buchnevich scores on a one-timer

THE OPPONENT

The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins meet tonight for their second and final matchup of the season after Boston claimed a 5–2 victory in last Thursday’s meeting at TD Garden. While the Bruins have had the upper hand in the most recent contest, the Blues have remained competitive in the series, going 2-2-2 over their last six games and 4-4-3 in their last 11 matchups. Although St. Louis dropped its most recent home game against the Bruins, the Blues have earned points in five of their last six meetings with Boston at Enterprise Center (2-1-3). Tuesday's contest also begins a home-heavy stretch, with the Blues set to play five of their next six games in St. Louis.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 4 at BOS | BOS 5, STL 2

Dec. 9 vs. BOS, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

STL@MTL: Schenn gets second of the game

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Captain Brayden Schenn continues to be a driving force in the Blues’ lineup and is coming off a standout performance in Sunday night’s win against Montreal. Schenn registered three points (2g, 1a) in the victory, marking his 100th multi-point game as a member of the Blues. With that milestone, he became just the 13th player in franchise history to reach the century mark in multi-point outings. Schenn enters tonight riding a two-game point streak and is just two away from reaching 700 points in his career.

BOSTON BRUINS

Pavel Zacha has been a key contributor for the Bruins and enters this matchup playing some of his best hockey. The center has three points in his last two games (2g, 1a) and is currently riding a three-game point streak. Through 29 games this season, Zacha has tallied 21 points (7g, 14a), serving as a steady offensive presence down the middle. His combination of size, skill and playmaking ability make him a key player to watch.

BLUE NOTES

  • Dylan Holloway is two shy of 100 career points and four shy of 200 career games.
  • The Blues have earned points in 12 of their last 16 games (7-4-5) since Nov. 6 and share 10th in the NHL with 19 points in that span.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Dec. 11 - Blues at Predators
  • Dec. 12 - Blues vs. Blackhawks | Tickets
  • Dec. 15 - Blues vs. Predators | Tickets

News Feed

Blues recall McGing from Springfield

Schenn gets 3 points, Blues hold off Canadiens

Hofer makes 41 saves, Blues hold off Senators

Kyrou sustains lower-body injury in Ottawa

Zacha scores twice, Bruins cruise past Blues

Blues recall Luff from Springfield

Jiricek named OHL Defenseman of the Month

Blues acquire Akil Thomas in trade with Kings

Blues place Walker on injured reserve

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

DraftKings Sportsbook is officially live in Missouri

Snuggerud, Toropchenko sidelined with injuries

Holloway's lone goal lifts Blues past Mammoth

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Senators

Nemec scores in OT, Devils edge Blues to extend opening home point streak to 10

Blues terminate AHL pro tryout for Lucic

Shesterkin makes 19 saves, Rangers defeat Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues terminate contract of Texier