Preview: Blues vs. Bruins

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Captain Brayden Schenn continues to be a driving force in the Blues’ lineup and is coming off a standout performance in Sunday night’s win against Montreal. Schenn registered three points (2g, 1a) in the victory, marking his 100th multi-point game as a member of the Blues. With that milestone, he became just the 13th player in franchise history to reach the century mark in multi-point outings. Schenn enters tonight riding a two-game point streak and is just two away from reaching 700 points in his career.

BOSTON BRUINS

Pavel Zacha has been a key contributor for the Bruins and enters this matchup playing some of his best hockey. The center has three points in his last two games (2g, 1a) and is currently riding a three-game point streak. Through 29 games this season, Zacha has tallied 21 points (7g, 14a), serving as a steady offensive presence down the middle. His combination of size, skill and playmaking ability make him a key player to watch.

BLUE NOTES

Dylan Holloway is two shy of 100 career points and four shy of 200 career games.

The Blues have earned points in 12 of their last 16 games (7-4-5) since Nov. 6 and share 10th in the NHL with 19 points in that span.

