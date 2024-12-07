Projected Lineup: Dec. 7 at Edmonton

faulk_lineup
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Welcome back, Flack!

The St. Louis Blues will get Justin Faulk back in the lineup Saturday when they visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (9 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN) in search of their third straight win.

Faulk missed two games with an upper-body injury.

"I feel good," Faulk said after Saturday's morning skate in Edmonton. "Better than I have the last few days, so I'm hoping to jump back in and get going tonight."

"(He brings) experienced leadership. He's firm, he's hard, he takes away time and space and is a 200-foot defenseman for us," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery added.

With Faulk back in the lineup, P.O Joseph will sit out.

No other lineup changes are expected.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter - Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Preview: Blues at Oilers

