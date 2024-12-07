Projected Lineup: Dec. 7 at Edmonton

Welcome back, Flack!

The St. Louis Blues will get Justin Faulk back in the lineup Saturday when they visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (9 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN) in search of their third straight win.

Faulk missed two games with an upper-body injury.

"I feel good," Faulk said after Saturday's morning skate in Edmonton. "Better than I have the last few days, so I'm hoping to jump back in and get going tonight."

"(He brings) experienced leadership. He's firm, he's hard, he takes away time and space and is a 200-foot defenseman for us," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery added.

With Faulk back in the lineup, P.O Joseph will sit out.

No other lineup changes are expected.