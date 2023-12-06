Projected Lineup: Dec. 6 vs. Vegas

After a 2-1 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is keeping his lineup the same for Wednesday's rematch.

And, of course, that includes Jordan Binnington in goal.

The Blues' netminder put together an incredible 33-save performance on Monday to help his team score a road victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions.

"It was a great performance by Jordan, especially early on in the game. He did a great job," Berube said. "We gave him a few odd-man rushes early on in that game and he came up big for us and really put a lot of confidence in our team for the rest of the game."

The puck drops on Wednesday's game between the Blues and Golden Knights at 8 p.m. (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN)