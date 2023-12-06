Preview: Blues vs. Golden Knights

BLUES The first of two consecutive games between the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights was a thriller at Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Despite Jack Eichel's game-tying goal in the third period, Jordan Binnington's early work in goal and Pavel Buchnevich's overtime heroics made the difference and gave the Blues a road win over the defending champions.

"I think we did a good job stepping up tonight and getting the win," said Binnington after his 33-save effort. "I was just staying in the moment, staying present... It was definitely a fun game to play in as a goalie."

The win was only the Blues' third overtime game this season and first since a shootout win over Seattle in their Home Opener on Oct. 14. Out of 13 matchups all-time between the Blues and the Golden Knights in Vegas, eight have been decided via overtime or shootout.

With the Blues handing Vegas their sixth loss in their last nine games, the Golden Knights will undoubtedly be hungry for quick revenge when the two teams rematch on Wednesday night in St. Louis. The Blues then wrap up their road-heavy stretch with a back-to-back in Columbus and Chicago this weekend.

They meet the Golden Knights again with a record of 13-10-1, worth 27 points and fifth in the Central Division.