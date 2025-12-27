Projected Lineup: Dec. 27 vs. Nashville

Merry Christmas, indeed.

The St. Louis Blues will get both Jordan Kyrou and Jimmy Snuggerud back in the lineup Saturday as they return from a four-day holiday break to host the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest, 101 ESPN).

Kyrou sustained a lower-body injury on Dec. 6 against the Ottawa Senators and missed nine games. Snuggerud had surgery on his left wrist in early December and was expected to miss six weeks — instead, he’s ready to return to the lineup after missing about four weeks.

At Saturday’s morning skate, both players were practicing.

Kyrou was skating with Brayden Schenn and Jonatan Berggren.

Snuggerud was on a line with Dalibor Dvorsky and Pius Suter.

“It’s nice. Kyrou and Snuggy will be players tonight,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said in his pregame press conference. “(They’re) skilled, guys that we rely on not only to score but to help the whole entire game. They’re dynamic, both of them.”

With two injured forwards returning, Mathieu Joseph and Robby Fabbri are expected to sit out tonight.

Based on the morning skate, no changes are expected on the defense.

Joel Hofer is expected to start in goal.