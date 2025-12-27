Preview: Blues vs. Predators

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

After a brief holiday break, the Blues return to the familiar energy of Enterprise Center with a clean slate and momentum to build on as they open a two-game homestand. With points earned away from home and lessons carried back to St. Louis, the stage is set for the Blues to settle in, sharpen their game and turn home ice into an advantage once again.

🕒 When: Saturday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, KMOV First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 14-16-8
  • Power Play: 18.0 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 76.3 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.50 / 3.39
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.5 / 27.7
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.9
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
  • Record: 16-16-4
  • PP: 18.6 percent
  • PK: 82.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.81 / 3.36
  • Shots for / against per game: 28.1 / 28.4
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 52.5

NSH@STL: Dvorsky puts the Blues on the board

THE OPPONENT

The Blues and Predators meet for the third time this season, with one final matchup still to come Feb. 2 in Nashville. While the first two meetings—both played earlier in December—went Nashville’s way, recent history between these Central Division rivals favors St. Louis. The Blues are 4-2-0 in their last six games against the Predators and 6-6-0 over their last 12 meetings overall. Enterprise Center has also been a productive setting for St. Louis, as the Blues are 2-1-0 in their last three home games against Nashville and 5-3-1 in their last nine at home in the series. Special teams have played a role as well, with the Blues scoring a power-play goal in six straight home games against the Predators, converting at a 27.3 percent clip (6-for-22) over that stretch.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 11 at NSH | NSH 7, STL 2

Dec. 15 vs. NSH | NSH 5, STL 2

Dec. 27 vs. NSH, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Feb. 2 at NSH, 7 p.m. CT

STL@TBL: Faulk scores on a wicked one-timer

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Justin Faulk enters Saturday's matchup playing some of the best hockey of his season. The veteran defenseman has goals in back-to-back games and has recorded five points over his last six contests (4g, 1a), including his 10th goal of the year Dec. 22 at Tampa Bay. Faulk has seven power-play points and is tied for ninth in the league among defensemen with two power-play goals. He owns the Blues’ last three game-winning goals—making him the first defenseman in franchise history to score a game-winner in three straight victories and just the 14th defenseman in NHL history to accomplish the feat.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Steven Stamkos continues to be a steady offensive driver for Nashville, entering the matchup with seven points in his last five games (3g, 4a). The alternate captain has tallied 22 points (15g, 7a) through 36 games this season, using his elite shot and veteran poise to make an impact in key moments. Whether on the power play or at even strength, Stamkos remains a constant scoring threat whenever he’s on the ice.

BLUE NOTES

  • Cam Fowler recorded his 12th assist on Dec. 20 at Florida, the 400th of his career. He is the 10th active defenseman to reach 400 career assists and the first from the 2010 draft class (sixth overall).
  • Pavel Buchnevich recorded his 13th and 14th assists of the season on Dec. 20 at Florida.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Dec. 29 - Blues vs. Sabres | Tickets
  • Dec. 31 - Blues at Avalanche
  • Jan. 2 - Blues vs. Golden Knights | Tickets

