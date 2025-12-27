Preview: Blues vs. Predators

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Justin Faulk enters Saturday's matchup playing some of the best hockey of his season. The veteran defenseman has goals in back-to-back games and has recorded five points over his last six contests (4g, 1a), including his 10th goal of the year Dec. 22 at Tampa Bay. Faulk has seven power-play points and is tied for ninth in the league among defensemen with two power-play goals. He owns the Blues’ last three game-winning goals—making him the first defenseman in franchise history to score a game-winner in three straight victories and just the 14th defenseman in NHL history to accomplish the feat.

Steven Stamkos continues to be a steady offensive driver for Nashville, entering the matchup with seven points in his last five games (3g, 4a). The alternate captain has tallied 22 points (15g, 7a) through 36 games this season, using his elite shot and veteran poise to make an impact in key moments. Whether on the power play or at even strength, Stamkos remains a constant scoring threat whenever he’s on the ice.

Cam Fowler recorded his 12th assist on Dec. 20 at Florida, the 400th of his career. He is the 10th active defenseman to reach 400 career assists and the first from the 2010 draft class (sixth overall).

Pavel Buchnevich recorded his 13th and 14th assists of the season on Dec. 20 at Florida.

