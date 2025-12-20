Projected Lineup: Dec. 20 at Florida

berggren_projected_florida
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Jonatan Berggren will get an opportunity to play on the first line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich as the St. Louis Blues begin a two-game road trip in Florida before the holiday break.

Berggren scored his first goal as a Blue on Thursday night against the New York Rangers, and has shown an ability to make plays in two appearances with the Blues since being claimed off waivers last Tuesday.

"[Thomas, Buchnevich and Berggren] see the game commonly in the offensive zone and off the rush. There's no question Berggren has really good hockey sense," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said of the new line combination. "(Alexey Toropchenko) did a really good job last game (with Thomas and Buchnevich). He got them in on the forecheck because of his speed through the neutral zone, he got pucks in, he got them o-zone time. And he's so responsible defensively they didn't have to spend as much time in the D-zone... Berggren has the ability to create more offense. It might be the first two and a half periods with Berggren (on that line), but you might see (Toropchenko) on that line the last 10 minutes, just depending on the score."

Robby Fabbri is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers. No changes are expected on defense, and Joel Hofer appears to be starting in goal.

The puck drops at 5 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and 101 ESPN.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jonatan Berggren - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Otto Stenberg
Pius Suter - Dalibor Dvorsky - Robby Fabbri
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalies

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Panthers

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Panthers

Blues assign Luff to Springfield

Miller scores in OT again, Rangers defeat Blues

Blues partner with FanDuel Sports Network, Gray Media to simulcast select games

Faulk scores lone goal, Blues shut out Jets

Blues assign McGing to Springfield

Blues claim Berggren off waivers

Forsberg scores hat trick for Predators in win against Blues

Blues recall Stenberg from Springfield

Holloway placed on injured reserve

Mailloux scores 1st goal with Blues in win against Blackhawks

Kaskimaki assigned to Springfield

Stamkos gets 2nd career 4-goal game for Predators in win against Blues

Bjugstad sidelined with upper-body injury

Blues sign Dube to AHL professional tryout

Kastelic, Minten each scores twice, Bruins defeat Blues

Binnington named Sports Personality of the Year

Blues recall McGing from Springfield