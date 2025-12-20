Preview: Blues at Panthers

Preview_Sundqvist
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

After closing out their four-game homestand with a solid 2-1-1 record, the Blues head south for a trip to Florida, their final two games before the holiday break. St. Louis found ways to grind out results at home while navigating injuries and lineup adjustments, and now the team will look to build on that effort away from Enterprise Center.

🕒 When: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 13-15-8
  • Power Play: 17.9 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 77.5 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.44 / 3.42
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.3 / 27.9
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.9
FLORIDA PANTHERS
  • Record: 19-13-2
  • PP: 18.6 percent
  • PK: 82.3 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.18 / 3.09
  • Shots for / against per game: 29.5 / 26.7
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 47.4

FLA@STL: Hofer denies Greer with late toe save

THE OPPONENT

The Florida Panthers enter Saturday's matchup as the reigning Stanley Cup champions, having captured back-to-back titles and cementing themselves as one of the NHL’s premier teams. Florida’s success is built on a fast, physical style and a veteran-heavy core that knows how to win in big moments, led by elite two-way play up front and a deep, mobile blue line. The Panthers are once again among the league’s toughest home teams and continue to thrive defensively while generating offense off the rush.

The Blues and Panthers meet tonight for the first of two matchups this season, with the rematch set for Jan. 29 in St. Louis. While the Blues went 0-1-1 against Florida last season, they’ve found consistent success in the series overall, posting a 4-2-2 record in their last eight meetings and going 6-3-2 over the last 11. St. Louis has also played well on Florida's ice, earning points in five straight road games against the Panthers (3-0-2).

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 20 at FLA, 5 p.m. CT

Jan. 29 vs. FLA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

NYR@STL: Berggren scores first goal as a Blue

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Jonatan Berggren has made an immediate impact, scoring his first goal in just his second game as a Blue on Thursday. Claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings, Berggren has quickly shown his offensive instincts and ability to create chances, providing an early spark as he settles into the lineup. With confidence building and opportunities continuing to come, Berggren is a player to keep an eye on as the Blues open their road trip in Florida.

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Brad Marchand continues to be a driving force for the Panthers, leading the way offensively with 39 points (20g, 19a) in 33 games this season. The veteran forward is coming in hot, recording eight points over his last four games (4g, 4a), and remains a constant threat with his scoring touch, playmaking ability and edge. Marchand’s aptitude to impact the game in multiple ways makes him a key player for the Blues to contain.

BLUE NOTES

  • On Wednesday vs. Winnipeg, Joel Hofer stopped all 24 shots he faced for his fifth career shutout and his third of the season.
  • Dalibor Dvorsky recorded his second assist of the season on Thursday vs. the Rangers and has three points in his last three games (2g, 1a).

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Dec. 22 - Blues at Lightning
  • Dec. 27 - Blues vs. Predators | Tickets
  • Dec. 29 - Blues vs. Sabres | Tickets

News Feed

Blues assign Luff to Springfield

Miller scores in OT again, Rangers defeat Blues

Blues partner with FanDuel Sports Network, Gray Media to simulcast select games

Faulk scores lone goal, Blues shut out Jets

Blues assign McGing to Springfield

Blues claim Berggren off waivers

Forsberg scores hat trick for Predators in win against Blues

Blues recall Stenberg from Springfield

Holloway placed on injured reserve

Mailloux scores 1st goal with Blues in win against Blackhawks

Kaskimaki assigned to Springfield

Stamkos gets 2nd career 4-goal game for Predators in win against Blues

Bjugstad sidelined with upper-body injury

Blues sign Dube to AHL professional tryout

Kastelic, Minten each scores twice, Bruins defeat Blues

Binnington named Sports Personality of the Year

Blues recall McGing from Springfield

Schenn gets 3 points, Blues hold off Canadiens