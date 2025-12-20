Preview: Blues at Panthers

THE OPPONENT

The Florida Panthers enter Saturday's matchup as the reigning Stanley Cup champions, having captured back-to-back titles and cementing themselves as one of the NHL’s premier teams. Florida’s success is built on a fast, physical style and a veteran-heavy core that knows how to win in big moments, led by elite two-way play up front and a deep, mobile blue line. The Panthers are once again among the league’s toughest home teams and continue to thrive defensively while generating offense off the rush.

The Blues and Panthers meet tonight for the first of two matchups this season, with the rematch set for Jan. 29 in St. Louis. While the Blues went 0-1-1 against Florida last season, they’ve found consistent success in the series overall, posting a 4-2-2 record in their last eight meetings and going 6-3-2 over the last 11. St. Louis has also played well on Florida's ice, earning points in five straight road games against the Panthers (3-0-2).

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 20 at FLA, 5 p.m. CT

Jan. 29 vs. FLA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets