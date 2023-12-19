Projected Lineup: Dec. 19 at Tampa Bay

saad_flyby
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

For the third consecutive game, Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to keep his lineup exactly the same.

No changes were apparent Tuesday during a morning skate at Amalie Arena as Bannister and the Blues seek their third straight victory.

"For them, they deserve to be in the lineup," Bannister said of keeping his lines the same. "You have to earn your ice time with us right now, and those guys have played well. We've seen progression in our game and our habits, and we'll continue to roll them out until we don't see that."

The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Jake Neighbours
Mackenzie MacEachern - Oskar Sundqvist - Hugh McGing

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Tyler Tucker

Goalies

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Lightning

Preview: Blues at Lightning

News Feed

Holiday hospital visits 2023

Blues visit local children's hospitals for holidays
Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube

Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 16

Parayko scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Stars
St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie

St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie
Ottawa Senators St. Louis Blues game recap December 14

Blues defeat Senators in 1st game under Bannister, end 4-game skid
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
Bannister set to make NHL coaching debut

Bannister set to make NHL coaching debut
Blues relieve Berube of coaching duties

Blues relieve Berube of coaching duties
Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues game recap December 12

Red Wings end 3-game skid with win against Blues
St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 9

Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season
Blues recall McGing from Springfield

Blues recall McGing from Springfield
St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 8

Greaves stops 41, Blue Jackets top Blues to end 3-game skid
Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo

Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo
Vegas Golden Knights St Louis Blues game recap December 6

Golden Knights score 4 in 2nd, rally past Blues
Cade gets to be Blues intern for a day

Cade works as Blues intern for a day
Blues to host 25th Anniversary Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Blues announce 25th Anniversary Hockey Fights Cancer Night initiatives for Dec. 12
Gameday Drops coming to Blues App

Gameday Drops coming to Blues App
First goal has been big for Blues

First goal has been big for Blues