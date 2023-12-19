Projected Lineup: Dec. 19 at Tampa Bay

For the third consecutive game, Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to keep his lineup exactly the same.

No changes were apparent Tuesday during a morning skate at Amalie Arena as Bannister and the Blues seek their third straight victory.

"For them, they deserve to be in the lineup," Bannister said of keeping his lines the same. "You have to earn your ice time with us right now, and those guys have played well. We've seen progression in our game and our habits, and we'll continue to roll them out until we don't see that."

The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).