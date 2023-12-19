Preview: Blues at Lightning

BLUES The St. Louis Blues moved to 2-0-0 since naming Drew Bannister interim head coach, winning an overtime thriller 4-3 against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Dallas got off to a 2-0 lead early in the first period, but the Blues battled for a back-and-forth game.

Brandon Saad, Jordan Kyrou and Kevin Hayes scored three straight goals to give the Blues the lead, but Dallas' Evgenii Dadonov tied it up with seven minutes left in the third period. Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Colton Parayko needed only 37 seconds of overtime to end it when Parayko followed up a Kyrou shot to tap in the game winner.

Kyrou had one of his best games of the season, posting three points and nine shots on goal for the second time this season - also reaching both totals on Nov. 9 vs. Montreal.

"(Kyrou) looked like an elite player and he did things the right way," said Bannister. "Offensively, he was dangerous every time he touched the puck. I thought he was outstanding."

The Blues set out for some sunshine this week, traveling to Florida for matchups against the Lightning and Panthers before returning to Enterprise Center for three more games.

They visit the Lightning with a record of 15-14-1, worth 31 points and sixth in the Central Division.