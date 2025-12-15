Projected Lineup: Dec. 15 vs. Nashville

Good news, bad news.

The good news is the St. Louis Blues will get Alexey Toropchenko back in the lineup for Monday's 7 p.m. matchup with the Nashville Predators (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN). Toropchenko missed seven games after a home accident that resulted in scalding burns on his legs and was activated from injured reserve.

The bad news is Dylan Holloway won't be available for the game after he sustained a right ankle injury in Sunday's practice and had to be helped off the ice. He is expected to miss six weeks and was placed on injured reserve.

"Thankfully, glass half full, we've got Toropchenko coming back tonight," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. "We only have five out, but we have a lot of guys that are playing really good hockey for us right now. We've got contributions - (Hugh) McGing has scored, (Matt) Luff has scored, (Logan) Mailoux scored last game. A lot of guys are feeling good about themselves right now, so we're just going to march on."

The Blues are in the midst of a four-game homestand. After Monday's matchup with Nashville, the club will host the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday and the New York Rangers on Thursday.