Projected Lineup: Dec. 11 at Nashville

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Robby Fabbri will be wearing the Blue Note (No. 9) on Thursday for the first time since October 2019 when the St. Louis Blues visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Fabbri was signed by the Blues to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday as the team deals an influx of injuries to its forwards: Jordan Kyrou, Jimmy Snuggerud, Nick Bjugstad, Nathan Walker and Alexey Toropchenko are all out.

Fabbri was a first-round pick of the Blues (No. 21 overall) in 2014. After being traded by the Blues for Jacob de la Rose, he suited up for the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks. Most recently, he had a pro tryout with the Pittsburgh Penguins but had been playing with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers when he was signed by St. Louis.

"When you leave, you never think you’ll go back. But I loved my time here, a lot of memories here, so just very excited to be back and I know my family is as well," Fabbri said. "I’m glad it came together quick and I’m glad it was here (in St. Louis)."

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery had Fabbri skating on a line with Pius Suter and Dalibor Dvorsky at Thursday's morning skate in Nashville.

"This guy has over 100 goals. He’s been known as an offensive player for a long time," Montgomery said of Fabbri. "His speed, his smarts, his tenacity around the net, his ability to finish should complement those two guys."

Hugh McGing is also expected to play his first game with the Blues this season - he's was skating on the fourth line with Oskar Sundqvist and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter - Dalibor Dvorsky - Robby Fabbri
Hugh McGing - Oskar Sundqvist - Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

