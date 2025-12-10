Preview: Blues vs. Predators

Facing adversity as injuries continue to test their depth, the Blues waste little time turning the page after Tuesday’s loss to Boston. The team will head to Nashville on Thursday before returning home Friday to open up a four-game homestand.

With Nick Bjugstad sidelined by an upper-body injury, a familiar face is making his return. Robby Fabbri signed a one-year, two-way contract with his former club and is expected to step directly into the lineup, Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. Fabbri was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round (No. 21 overall) in 2014 and won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2019.

🕒 When: Thursday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 11-13-7
  • Power Play: 19.8 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 77.9 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.55 / 3.45
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.3 / 27.8
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.5
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
  • Record: 11-14-4
  • PP: 16.5 percent
  • PK: 80.9 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.62 / 3.55
  • Shots for / against per game: 27.7 / 28.5
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 53.0

STL@NSH: Holloway scores goal against Juuse Saros

THE OPPONENT

The Blues and Predators open their season series Thursday, the first of four meetings between the Central Division rivals and the start of a December-heavy matchup schedule. St. Louis had Nashville’s number last season, going 4-0-0 and marking just the second time in franchise history the Blues swept a season series of four or more games against the Predators.

The Blues have won nine of their last 15 meetings with Nashville (9-5-1) and have found recent success on the road, earning back-to-back wins at Bridgestone Arena and posting a 4-3-0 record in their last seven trips to Music City. Special teams have also played a role, as St. Louis has scored a power-play goal in six of the last seven games against the Predators (6-for-27, 22.2 percent). Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway led the way last season with eight points each in the series.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 11 at NSH, 7 p.m. CT

Dec. 15 vs. NSH, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Dec. 27 vs. NSH, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Feb. 2 at NSH, 7 p.m. CT

BOS@STL: Thomas doubles up

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Robert Thomas has consistently produced against Nashville, totaling 30 points (8g, 22a) in 23 career games. He’s currently riding an eight-game point streak versus the Predators (4g, 10a), the longest of his career against a single opponent. Thomas is coming off a two-goal outing Tuesday against Boston and has points in back-to-back games, along with seven points in his last eight. He leads the Blues with 20 points and 14 assists while sharing the team lead with seven power-play points.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Filip Forsberg continues to drive Nashville’s offense and enters the matchup with momentum. He has three points in his last two games (1g, 2a), including an assist in the Predators’ shootout win Tuesday against the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche. On the season, Forsberg has recorded 20 points (10g, 10a) through 29 games, using his scoring touch, speed and strength on the puck to generate consistent offense.

BLUE NOTES

  • Pavel Buchnevich recorded his 10th and 11th assists on Tuesday vs. Boston and has a four-game point streak (2g, 3a) while also boasting nine points in his last 10 games.
  • Since Nov. 11, the Blues have not allowed a power play goal in 11 of their 15 games, going 30-for-34 (88.2 percent) on the penalty kill in that span, which ranks fifth in the NHL.

