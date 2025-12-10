Preview: Blues vs. Predators

Facing adversity as injuries continue to test their depth, the Blues waste little time turning the page after Tuesday’s loss to Boston. The team will head to Nashville on Thursday before returning home Friday to open up a four-game homestand.

With Nick Bjugstad sidelined by an upper-body injury, a familiar face is making his return. Robby Fabbri signed a one-year, two-way contract with his former club and is expected to step directly into the lineup, Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. Fabbri was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round (No. 21 overall) in 2014 and won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2019.

🕒 When: Thursday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. CT

🌎 Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App