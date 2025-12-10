Blues sign Fabbri to one-year, two-way contract

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have signed forward Robby Fabbri to a one-year, two-way contract (NHL: $775,000 / AHL: $300,000).

Fabbri will join the team Thursday in Nashville.

In addition, the Blues placed forward Jordan Kyrou on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He is listed as week-to-week.

Fabbri, 29, was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 21 overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft and spent parts of his first four seasons in St. Louis. As a Blue, the Mississauga, Ontario native appeared in 164 regular-season games, posting 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) and 60 penalty minutes. He also dressed in 10 postseason games when the Blues captured the Stanley Cup in 2019.

This season, Fabbri has appeared in three games for the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, recording two points (one goal, one assist).

Overall, he has played in 442 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with St. Louis, Detroit, and Anaheim, amassing 216 points (106 goals, 110 assists) and 203 penalty minutes.