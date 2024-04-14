Projected Lineup: April 14 vs. Seattle

After being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-2 loss to Carolina on Friday, the St. Louis Blues look to wrap up the regular season on a high note as they host the Seattle Kraken (12 p.m., TNT, 101 ESPN) for the final home matchup of 2023-24.

Oskar Sundqvist, Jake Neighbours, Torey Krug and Justin Faulk all sidelined with injuries. Drew Bannister said a few players are also sick, but he's optimistic they can play. Nikita Alexandrov will take warmups and will be available if necessary.

Center Kevin Hayes will draw in on the third line after missing the last two games.

Hayes will join Alexey Toropchenko and Kasperi Kapanen, while rookie Zach Dean will shift to center the fourth line alongside Nathan Walker and Sammy Blais.

Joel Hofer will get the start in net for the Blues.

“What we’re looking for is our group comes and they take pride in their hockey game,” Bannister said. “People deserve a good performance here, and we have to make sure that we give a maximum effort.”