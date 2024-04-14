Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

BLUES On Oct. 11, St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong shared his expectations for the 2023-24 season. He broke the Central Division into three tiers: the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche at the top, and the Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes at the bottom.

“I don’t see us in that group of players starting out, hoping to get the first overall pick,” he said. “That’s not what we’re looking at…If you break the (Central Division) into thirds, I hope to be competitive with that middle third, and I hope to be at the top end of that middle third.”

For the most part, he was spot on.

Despite a tumultuous first half — which included a head coaching change, injuries and the league’s worst power play — his team bounced back to put itself in playoff contention. However, it ultimately wasn’t enough. The Blues were eliminated from playoff contention Friday by a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Without Justin Faulk, Torey Krug and Jake Neighbours, the Blues were already fighting an uphill battle against one of the NHL’s top squads.

“Certainly I can’t fault the effort,” Blues coach Drew Bannister said after the game. “I think the effort was there from our group here tonight. We made three mistakes on the first three goals, and they made us pay. That’s what good hockey teams do.”

The Blues took the lead twice on goals from Zack Bolduc and Jordan Kyrou, but the Hurricanes responded every time. Carolina took its first lead with 12:07 left, and a couple empty-net goals from Jake Guentzel would seal the Blues' fate.

After the game, Bannister was blunt in his assessment of the season.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs," he said. "We've found ways to fight our way back into the playoff picture numerous times here over the last two months. A lot of it was on us. There was times where we didn't play good hockey, and consistently we were able to get ourselves back into it, but I think if you want to be a playoff team, you have to consistently play good hockey."

The Blues will end their season the same way it started. After a road game in Dallas, the Blues hosted Seattle for the home opener. Now, after Sunday's home finale, the Blues will end their season against the Stars on Wednesday.