Preview: Blues vs. Stars

The St. Louis Blues will be seeking their first win of the preseason when they host the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night (7 p.m. CT).

Jordan Kyrou, Milan Lucic, Jake Neighbours, Pius Suter, Philip Broberg, Justin Faulk and Joel Hofer are expected to be in the lineup for the Blues, who opened the preseason last Saturday with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Fans in the St. Louis broadcast region can watch the game live at stlouisblues.com or by using the Blues App. The game is also expected to be available out of market on ESPN+.