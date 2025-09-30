Preview: Blues vs. Stars

dvorsky_stars_preseason
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will be seeking their first win of the preseason when they host the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night (7 p.m. CT).

Jordan Kyrou, Milan Lucic, Jake Neighbours, Pius Suter, Philip Broberg, Justin Faulk and Joel Hofer are expected to be in the lineup for the Blues, who opened the preseason last Saturday with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Tickets for Tuesday's game are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Fans in the St. Louis broadcast region can watch the game live at stlouisblues.com or by using the Blues App. (Click here to check your zip code is within the Blues broadcast territory). The game is also expected to be available out of market on ESPN+.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Nick Bjugstad, Dalibor Dvorsky, Dylan Holloway, Mathieu Joseph, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Jordan Kyrou, Milan Lucic, Jake Neighbours, Otto Stenberg, Pius Suter, Alexandre Texier, Alexey Toropchenko.

Defense: Philip Broberg, Justin Faulk, Matthew Kessel, Theo Lindstein, Leo Loof, Hunter Skinner.

Goalies: Joel Hofer, Colten Ellis.

News Feed

Luff, Schueneman assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 20 from training camp roster

Fowler agrees to 3-year extension with Blues

Blues assign 4 players to junior teams

Ways to save on Blues tickets for 2025-26

Verizon Business delivers advanced network connectivity for Blues and Enterprise Center

Jackman to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame in 2026

Training camp brings plenty of excitement for Blues

Holloway back on the ice for first day of training camp

Neighbours to miss start of training camp

Walker signs two-year contract extension

Blues to stream all preseason games on stlouisblues.com, Blues App

Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT in prospect showcase

Carbonneau scores late, helps Blues prospects to 6-4 win vs. Wild

Jackman feels Alumni Director role is perfect fit

Blues sign Carbonneau, Susuev to entry-level contracts

Blues begin training camp on Sept. 18

Jackman named Blues Director of Alumni