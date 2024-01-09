Preview: Blues vs. Panthers

BLUES The St. Louis Blues have opened the New Year with two quality wins, beating Stanley Cup Contenders Vancouver and Carolina by razor-thin margins in consecutive games. After their 2-1 win over the Canucks, the Blues made a quick one-game road trip to Raleigh, NC where they beat the Hurricanes 2-1 in a five-round shootout.

Nathan Walker made the most of his recent call-up, putting the Blues on the board with his first NHL goal of the season in his second game since joining the Blues from Springfield. In 30 games with the AHL's Thunderbirds this season, Walker posted 13 goals and 16 assists.

"(The Hurricanes) are a good team - they're big, they don't give you any room," said Brayden Schenn. "We gotta expect - with the teams we're playing right now - to gut games out and find ways to win the tight ones, and right now we're doing that."

Schenn beat Antti Raanta to the blocker side to win the shootout, with Jake Neighbours also converting after overtime ended 1-1 and the first three rounds went scoreless. It was the Blues' first shootout since winning in the Home Opener against Seattle, beginning the season with back-to-back shootouts.

The Blues return to Enterprise Center this week to kick off a four-game homestand against all Eastern Conference opponents. St. Louis native Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers visit first, followed by the Rangers, Bruins and Flyers.

They host the red-hot Panthers with a record of 20-17-1, worth 41 points and fifth in a tight Central Division.