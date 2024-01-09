Blues sign Walker to two-year extension

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Nathan Walker to a two-year, one-way contract extension worth $775,000 per year.

Walker, 29, is in his fifth season with the Blues and has posted 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 101 regular-season games, including one goal in two games this season. Walker has also recorded 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) this season.

Overall, the Cardiff, UK, native has appeared in 113 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with Washington, Edmonton, and St. Louis, tallying 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) and 41 penalty minutes.