Projected Lineup: Jan. 9 vs. Florida

By Chris Pinkert
The last time the St. Louis Blues met the Florida Panthers, Joel Hofer made 37 of 38 saves (and the one he didn't was a fluke) to help the Blues to a 4-1 win against last season's Eastern Conference Champions.

Thanks to that effort, Hofer will get the chance to do it again as he is expected to start Tuesday against the Panthers, who have won seven straight games since losing to the Blues on Dec. 21.

"They're playing really good hockey right now," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said of Florida. "We're a different team than when we played them last time. We have to continue to put ourselves in positions to win hockey games, get points and be comfortable in uncomfortable positions because this is a good hockey team we're playing here tonight. They're going to make us uncomfortable at times, we just have to react the right way."

Below is a projected lineup based on Tuesday's morning skate:

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Joel Hofer

