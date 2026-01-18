Preview: Blues at Oilers

Preview_Kyrou
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Momentum on the Move:

The Blues head out on a three-game road trip riding the high of a statement win Friday, recovering in a shootout to snap Tampa Bay’s 11-game winning streak. Jordan Kyrou scored the lone shootout goal in the second round and Joel Hofer turned aside all three Lightning attempts to seal the victory.

Now St. Louis shifts its focus to Edmonton for the first stop of the trip. The Oilers enter the matchup sitting second in the Pacific Division and fifth in the Western Conference, continuing to position themselves among the West’s top contenders.

Edmonton will be without one of its biggest offensive weapons as Leon Draisaitl is set to take a leave of absence and will not be in the lineup. Even so, the Blues face a tough test as they look to carry their momentum on the road against a strong Oilers squad.

🕒 When: Sunday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

EDM@STL: Dvorsky scores his first career NHL goal

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Oilers will meet for the second of three matchups this season. St. Louis won the first matchup 3-2 on Nov. 3 at home.
  • The Blues are 4-2-2 in their last eight games against the Oilers, 6-3-3 in their last 12 and 2-2-2 in their last six trips to Edmonton.
  • Brayden Schenn has 28 points (10g, 18a) in 29 career games against Edmonton.
  • The Blues have scored a power-play goal in eight of their last 10 games against Edmonton, going nine-for-30 (30.0%) in that stretch.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 3 vs. EDM | STL 3, EDM 2

Jan. 18 at EDM, 7 p.m. CT

March 13 vs. EDM, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JORDAN KYROU

Jordan Kyrou delivered in a big moment Friday, scoring the game-winning goal in a shootout against Tampa Bay and adding an assist in regulation to reach his 20th point of the season. The forward has also been productive against Edmonton in his career, totaling 15 points (6g, 9a) in 15 games versus the Oilers, making him a key player to watch in the matchup.

OILERS: CONNOR McDAVID

Oilers captain Connor McDavid remains the engine of Edmonton’s offense, leading the team in goals, assists and total points this season. The forward has posted 83 points (30g, 53a) in just 49 games, making him a constant threat every time he’s on the ice. He is tied for first in the NHL in points and assists and ranks second in the League in goals.

TBL@STL: Kyrou scores game-winner in a shootout

BLUES BUZZ

  • Cam Fowler is expected to appear in his 100th game as a Blue.
  • Joel Hofer stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced on Friday vs. Tampa Bay, earning his 11th win of the season.
  • Jake Neighbours scored his 12th goal of the season on Friday vs. Tampa Bay and has a three-game point streak (2g, 1a). He leads the Blues with 12 goals.

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 20 - Blues at Jets
  • Jan. 23 - Blues at Stars
  • Jan. 24 - Blues vs. Kings | Tickets

