Preview: Blues at Oilers

Momentum on the Move:

The Blues head out on a three-game road trip riding the high of a statement win Friday, recovering in a shootout to snap Tampa Bay’s 11-game winning streak. Jordan Kyrou scored the lone shootout goal in the second round and Joel Hofer turned aside all three Lightning attempts to seal the victory.

Now St. Louis shifts its focus to Edmonton for the first stop of the trip. The Oilers enter the matchup sitting second in the Pacific Division and fifth in the Western Conference, continuing to position themselves among the West’s top contenders.

Edmonton will be without one of its biggest offensive weapons as Leon Draisaitl is set to take a leave of absence and will not be in the lineup. Even so, the Blues face a tough test as they look to carry their momentum on the road against a strong Oilers squad.