Projected Lineup: Jan. 18 at Edmonton

By Elise Butler
Dylan Holloway will make his return to the lineup against his former team, the Edmonton Oilers, on Sunday night (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The forward suffered an ankle injury in practice and was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 15, missing 15 games. Head Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed in his pregame media availability that Holloway would be a player for the Blues in Edmonton.

"This year, as a team, it hasn't been the start that we wanted but there's a lot of good things we can learn from and I think we're still in it," Holloway said. "Just going to try to keep building. I think we have eight games left before the break, so those eight games will be huge and then a big push after the break."

Montgomery also said that Jordan Binnington will start in net for St. Louis.

The Blues held an optional morning skate at Rogers Place on Sunday. Lines and defensive pairings will be updated at warmups.

