Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

BLUES The St. Louis Blues began the 2023-24 season with an exciting matchup in Dallas on Thursday night. Though the shootout didn't go their way, taking a point from the Stars on the road and getting a stellar Jordan Binnington performance gives the Blues confidence heading into the Home Opener.

"I think it's gotta be a positive mindset and I think we gotta take a lot of good things out of tonight," Binnington said after his 33-save performance. "We played a good game, had a couple good chances - it's good energy in (the locker room)."

Tyler Tucker scored the Blues' first goal of the year, the second of his NHL career. Playing 26 games with the Blues last season, the 23-year-old defenseman helped the Blues even the score when he beat Dallas' Jake Oettinger with a snap shot in the second period.

The Blues are looking to get into the win column on Saturday, hosting another 2023 Western Conference Playoff team in the Seattle Kraken for the Home Opener. Before the game, fans with or without tickets are invited to Union Station for the Home Opener Rally starting at 3 p.m. Enjoy live music from the Well Hungarians and appearances by Blues broadcasters, captain Brayden Schenn and a lot more.

Continuing the homestand after a four-day break, the Blues host the Coyotes and Penguins next week before heading out on their first long road trip of the season.

The Blues open up Enterprise Center with one point as the Central Division standings begin to take shape.