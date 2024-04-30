NHL Draft Lottery set for May 7

The 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 7 and will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The St. Louis Blues have a chance — albeit a 0.5% chance — to win the lottery and move up to pick sixth overall.

Currently, the Blues own the 16th overall pick at the NHL Draft, which runs from June 28 and 29 in Las Vegas.

The NHL Draft Lottery will be held at the NHL Network studios and will be broadcast on ESPN (Time TBD).

Teams not playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season will participate in the Draft Lottery and can move up a maximum number of 10 spots, meaning only the Top 11 seeds are eligible to win the first overall section in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Draft Lottery Participants / Odds of Winning Lottery