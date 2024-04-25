Ott named to Team Canada World Championship coaching staff

Hockey Canada announced today that Blues Assistant Coach Steve Ott has been named an assistant coach for Team Canada for the upcoming 2024 IIHF World Championship. The coaching staff will also include Andre Tourigny (head coach, Utah) as head coach, as well as Dean Evason and Jay Woodcroft as assistants. The tournament will take place from May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Ott, a native of Summerside, PEI, is set to make his international debut behind the bench. He recently completed his seventh season (2017-24) as an assistant coach with the Blues, where he has helped lead the team to four playoff appearances and the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship. As a player, Ott played in 848 career NHL regular-season games with the Blues, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, and Montréal Canadiens. Internationally, he won bronze at the 2001 IIHF World Junior Championship and silver at the 2002 tournament, while he also represented Canada at the 2010 IIHF World Championship.