Ott named to Team Canada World Championship coaching staff

Ott WC Article Header
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

Hockey Canada announced today that Blues Assistant Coach Steve Ott has been named an assistant coach for Team Canada for the upcoming 2024 IIHF World Championship. The coaching staff will also include Andre Tourigny (head coach, Utah) as head coach, as well as Dean Evason and Jay Woodcroft as assistants. The tournament will take place from May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Ott, a native of Summerside, PEI, is set to make his international debut behind the bench. He recently completed his seventh season (2017-24) as an assistant coach with the Blues, where he has helped lead the team to four playoff appearances and the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship. As a player, Ott played in 848 career NHL regular-season games with the Blues, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, and Montréal Canadiens. Internationally, he won bronze at the 2001 IIHF World Junior Championship and silver at the 2002 tournament, while he also represented Canada at the 2010 IIHF World Championship.

News Feed

Armstrong, Buchnevich open to extension talks

Bannister considered a finalist for Blues head coaching job

Blues assign 3 players to Springfield Thunderbirds

Stars clinch 1st in Western Conference in shootout win against Blues

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Dallas

Preview: Blues at Stars

Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd period, Blues defeat Kraken

Morgan & Morgan presents donation to Blues for Kids

Hurricanes top Blues for 4th straight win, gain in Metropolitan race

Peterson agrees to two-year entry-level contract

Blues score on 1st 4 shots in win against Blackhawks

Faulk sidelined with upper-body injury

Blues & BJC HealthCare to hold Diaper Drive on April 12

Thomas has 4 points, Blues recover to defeat Ducks in shootout

Eklund completes 1st NHL hat trick in OT, lifts Sharks past Blues

Dierks Bentley scores in Blues Alumni charity hockey game

‘Puck Cancer’ charity game features Blues, NHL alumni, country music stars

Blues announce 2024 Fan Appreciation initiatives