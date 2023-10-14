Projected Lineup: Oct. 14 vs. Seattle

After a 2-1 shootout loss in the season opener on Thursday in Dallas, the St. Louis Blues are back in action for their own home opener on Saturday night vs. Seattle at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube liked his team's performance on Thursday.

"It was a hard fought game by our team," Berube said. "We were competitive out there and we did a good job."

As a result, no lineup changes are expected for Saturday's matchup against the Kraken.

The team is holding a Home Opener Rally beginning at 3 p.m. at Union Station that features live music from the Well Hungarians and appearances by captain Brayden Schenn, broadcasters Chris Kerber, Joey Vitale and Bernie Federko, and chairman Tom Stillman. Fans do not need a ticket to the game to attend the rally.

Doors to Enterprise Center open at 5 p.m., and the pre-game show inside begins at 6:55 p.m.