Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Blues name roster for 2023-24 Opening Night

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco

Blues to host 2024 Prospect Showcase

Blues assign 4 players to AHL

Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale

Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Projected Lineup: Oct. 14 vs. Seattle

binnington_save
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

After a 2-1 shootout loss in the season opener on Thursday in Dallas, the St. Louis Blues are back in action for their own home opener on Saturday night vs. Seattle at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube liked his team's performance on Thursday.

"It was a hard fought game by our team," Berube said. "We were competitive out there and we did a good job."

As a result, no lineup changes are expected for Saturday's matchup against the Kraken.

The team is holding a Home Opener Rally beginning at 3 p.m. at Union Station that features live music from the Well Hungarians and appearances by captain Brayden Schenn, broadcasters Chris Kerber, Joey Vitale and Bernie Federko, and chairman Tom Stillman. Fans do not need a ticket to the game to attend the rally.

Doors to Enterprise Center open at 5 p.m., and the pre-game show inside begins at 6:55 p.m.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

