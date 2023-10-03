News Feed

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union
Blues comeback falls short in Columbus

Blues comeback falls short in Columbus
ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028
Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds
Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield
Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield
Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster
3 players assigned to junior teams

3 players assigned to junior teams
Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Steve's Hot Dogs opens at Enterprise Center
Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video
Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink
Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin first training camp practices
Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Blues begin camp with Content Day
Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule
Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain
Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts
Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season
Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

V3-opening-night-rally-2022
By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

It’s (almost) time.

The St. Louis Blues’ home opener is on Oct. 14. While the game against the Seattle Kraken doesn’t start until 7 p.m., there’s still plenty for fans to enjoy at the pregame rally from 3-5:30 p.m. at Union Station.

The rally is open to all fans with or without tickets.

As part of Dobbs Face-Off Week, fans can fire their best shot past our inflatable goaltender, try their hand at the bungee run and meet Louie and the Blue Crew! STL Authentics, 1st Phorm, 101 ESPN and Rinkside Reserve will also be in attendance.

There will also be a live performance from Well Hungarians, who have performed in concert with artists ranging from Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban to Kansas and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister.

After the rally, fans attending the game should get to their seats early for the pregame show, which will feature a brand-new opening video and a performance from St. Louisan and blues musician Marquise Knox.

Tickets for the home opener are available now at ticketmaster.com.