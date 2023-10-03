Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

It’s (almost) time.

The St. Louis Blues’ home opener is on Oct. 14. While the game against the Seattle Kraken doesn’t start until 7 p.m., there’s still plenty for fans to enjoy at the pregame rally from 3-5:30 p.m. at Union Station.

The rally is open to all fans with or without tickets.

As part of Dobbs Face-Off Week, fans can fire their best shot past our inflatable goaltender, try their hand at the bungee run and meet Louie and the Blue Crew! STL Authentics, 1st Phorm, 101 ESPN and Rinkside Reserve will also be in attendance.

There will also be a live performance from Well Hungarians, who have performed in concert with artists ranging from Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban to Kansas and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister.

After the rally, fans attending the game should get to their seats early for the pregame show, which will feature a brand-new opening video and a performance from St. Louisan and blues musician Marquise Knox.

Tickets for the home opener are available now at ticketmaster.com.