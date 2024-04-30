Blues sign Sylvegard, Johannesson from SHL

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Marcus Sylvegard to a one-year, entry-level contract and defenseman Samuel Johannesson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Sylvegard, a native of Gessie, Sweden, dressed in 51 regular-season games for Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season, leading the team with 41 points. The 24-year-old forward also collected 23 goals, which ranked second in the SHL overall.

Sylvegard has played parts of the past nine seasons in the SHL, totaling 140 points (68 goals, 72 assists) and 218 penalty minutes in 320 regular-season games.

Johannesson, a native of Halmstad, Sweden, dressed in 43 regular-season games for Orebro in the SHL last season, leading the defense and ranking second on the team with 11 goals and 27 points overall. The 23-year-old has played parts of the past seven seasons in the SHL, amassing 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) and 28 penalty minutes in 239 regular-season games.

Johannesson was originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.