Hayes, Kessel join Team USA at World Championship

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

USA Hockey announced today that St. Louis Blues forward Kevin Hayes and defenseman Matthew Kessel have been added to Team USA’s roster for the 2024 IIHF World Championship. 

The tournament will take place from May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, and Czechia.

Hayes, a native of Dorchester, Massachusetts, will be making his third appearance for Team USA at the World Championship (2014, 2017). Last season, his first with the Blues, he recorded 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 79 regular-season games.

Overall, Hayes is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons, compiling 415 points (168 goals, 247 assists) and 217 penalty minutes in 713 career regular-season games.  He was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round, No. 24 overall, of the 2010 NHL Draft. 

Kessel, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, will be making his first appearance for Team USA. Last season, his NHL rookie campaign, he posted seven points (one goal, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 39 regular-season games for the Blues.  He also tallied eight points (three goals, five assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 36 regular-season games with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. 

Kessel was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, No. 150 overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jordan Binnington, Colton Parayko and Joel Hofer were named to Team Canada's roster on Friday.

