3 Blues named to Team Canada at World Championship

ST. LOUIS – Hockey Canada announced today that Jordan Binnington, Colton Parayko and Joel Hofer have been named to Team Canada’s roster for the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

The tournament will take place from May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, and Czechia.

Binnington, a native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, will be making his second appearance for Team Canada. Last season, his seventh with the Blues, he made 55 starts and finished 10th overall with 28 wins (28-21-5) and 14th with a .913 save percentage (min. 20 games played). Binnington was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 88 overall, of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Currently ranked third on the franchise’s all-time wins list, Binnington has complied a career record of 145-94-31, along with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

Parayko, a native of St. Albert, Alberta, will be making his third appearance for Team Canada. Last season, his ninth with the Blues, he dressed in all 82 regular-season games, tying a career high with 10 goals and posting 26 points overall. Originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 86 overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft, Parayko has totaled 259 points (61 goals, 198 assists) in 659 career regular-season games. He previously captured a silver medal with Canada at the 2017 World Championship.

Hofer, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, will be making his third appearance for Team Canada. Last season, his NHL rookie campaign, he posted a 15-12-1 record and ranked second among rookie goalies in save percentage (.914) and third in goals-against average (2.65) (min. 10 games played). Originally drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, No. 107 overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft, Hofer is a two-time gold medalist with Canada, including the 2020 World Junior Championship and the 2023 World Championship.