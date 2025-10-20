Preview: Blues vs. Kings

THE OPPONENT

The Kings arrive in St. Louis led by longtime captain Anze Kopitar, who announced that the 2025-26 season will be his final in the NHL. Now in his 20th year, the two-time Stanley Cup champion remains the heartbeat of a team that blends veteran experience with emerging talent — though he’s not expected to play as he recovers from a foot injury and is considered week-to-week. Adrian Kempe paced Los Angeles last season with 35 goals and 73 points, while Quinton Byfield continues to take strides toward becoming a consistent offensive force.

The Blues will look to keep their success rolling against the Kings after going 2-0-1 in last season’s series. St. Louis has earned points in five straight matchups with Los Angeles (4-0-1) and holds a 7-4-2 record over their last 13 meetings. The Blues have also dominated the Kings at Enterprise Center, winning three straight home games and going 5-1-0 in their last six in St. Louis. On special teams, the Blues have killed 87.5% of penalties against L.A. over their last five matchups and went 15-6-3 overall versus Pacific Division opponents last season.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 21 vs. LAK, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 24 vs. LAK, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Apr. 1 at LAK, 8 p.m. CT