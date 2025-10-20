Preview: Blues vs. Kings

The St. Louis Blues return to Enterprise Center to face the Los Angeles Kings after a strong win over the Dallas Stars. With momentum on their side and four straight games on home ice, the Blues will look to build on their success, stay locked in, and keep stacking points in front of the home crowd.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 3-2-0
  • Power Play: 15.4 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 80.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.00 / 3.60
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 27.6 / 25.4
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 49.8
L.A. KINGS
  • Record: 1-3-2
  • PP: 25.0 percent
  • PK: 70.4 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.67 / 3.83
  • Shots for / against per game: 29.5 / 29.5
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 47.7

STL@LAK: Neighbours with an amazing backhand goal

THE OPPONENT

The Kings arrive in St. Louis led by longtime captain Anze Kopitar, who announced that the 2025-26 season will be his final in the NHL. Now in his 20th year, the two-time Stanley Cup champion remains the heartbeat of a team that blends veteran experience with emerging talent — though he’s not expected to play as he recovers from a foot injury and is considered week-to-week. Adrian Kempe paced Los Angeles last season with 35 goals and 73 points, while Quinton Byfield continues to take strides toward becoming a consistent offensive force.

The Blues will look to keep their success rolling against the Kings after going 2-0-1 in last season’s series. St. Louis has earned points in five straight matchups with Los Angeles (4-0-1) and holds a 7-4-2 record over their last 13 meetings. The Blues have also dominated the Kings at Enterprise Center, winning three straight home games and going 5-1-0 in their last six in St. Louis. On special teams, the Blues have killed 87.5% of penalties against L.A. over their last five matchups and went 15-6-3 overall versus Pacific Division opponents last season.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 21 vs. LAK, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets
Jan. 24 vs. LAK, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets
Apr. 1 at LAK, 8 p.m. CT

DAL@STL: Kyrou gets first of the season

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

After finding the back of the net for the first time this season against Dallas, Jordan Kyrou holds a 3-game point streak (1g, 2a) and looks to keep things rolling as the Blues take on the Kings. The speedy forward led St. Louis with 36 goals and 70 points last season, marking his second straight 70-point campaign. Known for his explosive acceleration and quick release, Kyrou is always a threat to create offense — and now that he’s on the board, he is heating up fast.

KINGS

Adrian Kempe remains one of the Kings’ most reliable offensive weapons, recording three two-point games in his last four. A top-line fixture known for his speed, strength, and finishing touch, Kempe continues to drive the Kings’ attack alongside Alex Laferriere and Andrei Kuzmenko, creating space and generating chances off the rush.

BLUE NOTES

  • If Jordan Kyrou can score 30+ goals this season, he would be the second player since 1996-97 to have four straight 30-goal seasons as a Blue (Tarasenko, five straight from 2014-15 to 2018-19).
  • Jordan Binnington will become the Blues all-time leader in games played among goaltenders with eight more appearances (1. Liut, 347).
  • Doug Armstrong will become the 16th General Manager in NHL history (second active) to reach 1,600 career games as a GM on March 10 vs. NY Islanders.

