Projected Lineup: Dec. 6 at Ottawa

neighbours_projected_ford
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Another game, another different look for the lineup.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery is looking for a new spark on Saturday when his team visits the Ottawa Senators (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN) looking to snap a two-game winless streak.

“Just trying to see what a different thing looks like — maybe someone has another spark with somebody else and they get excited about the opportunity to play together,” he said.

Montgomery had Jake Neighbours skating on the top line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich in Friday’s practice in Ottawa. Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou were centered by Dalibor Dvorsky, while Brayden Schenn played in the middle with Pius Suter and Nick Bjugstad. The fourth line consisted of Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, who is set to play in his second straight game, with Oskar Sundqvist and Mathieu Joseph.

The only change on defense will be Matthew Kessel subbing in for Tyler Tucker. Joel Hofer will start in goal.

Saturday’s morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa was optional, so the projected lineup below is based on Friday’s practice.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jordan Kyrou
Pius Suter - Brayden Schenn - Nick Bjugstad
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki - Oskar Sundqvist - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Matthew Kessel - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Senators

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Senators

Zacha scores twice, Bruins cruise past Blues

Blues recall Luff from Springfield

Jiricek named OHL Defenseman of the Month

Blues acquire Akil Thomas in trade with Kings

Blues place Walker on injured reserve

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

DraftKings Sportsbook is officially live in Missouri

Snuggerud, Toropchenko sidelined with injuries

Holloway's lone goal lifts Blues past Mammoth

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Senators

Nemec scores in OT, Devils edge Blues to extend opening home point streak to 10

Blues terminate AHL pro tryout for Lucic

Shesterkin makes 19 saves, Rangers defeat Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues terminate contract of Texier

Blues hold off Islanders to end 4-game losing streak

Blues recall Mailloux from Springfield

Blues assign Texier to Springfield