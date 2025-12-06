Projected Lineup: Dec. 6 at Ottawa

Another game, another different look for the lineup.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery is looking for a new spark on Saturday when his team visits the Ottawa Senators (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN) looking to snap a two-game winless streak.

“Just trying to see what a different thing looks like — maybe someone has another spark with somebody else and they get excited about the opportunity to play together,” he said.

Montgomery had Jake Neighbours skating on the top line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich in Friday’s practice in Ottawa. Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou were centered by Dalibor Dvorsky, while Brayden Schenn played in the middle with Pius Suter and Nick Bjugstad. The fourth line consisted of Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, who is set to play in his second straight game, with Oskar Sundqvist and Mathieu Joseph.

The only change on defense will be Matthew Kessel subbing in for Tyler Tucker. Joel Hofer will start in goal.

Saturday’s morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa was optional, so the projected lineup below is based on Friday’s practice.