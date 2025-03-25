Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens

preview_MTL
By Elise Butler / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Tuesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: Victory+, Matrix Midwest
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (37-28-7) picked up two more crucial points in a tight playoff race as they defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Sunday at Enterprise Center.

It is the Blues' season-high sixth win in a row. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10, 12-2-2 since the break and have closed a notable gap while reclaiming a playoff spot for the first time early November.

It was a physical game on Sunday as the two rivals combined for 49 hits and 61 penalty minutes. Robert Thomas led the way on offense with three assists, while Jake Neighbours chipped in two and Justin Faulk added a goal and an assist.

"It's just an opportunity for us to keep growing," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "We've got to win different games. Tonight it was an ugly game to win, but we won it again."

St. Louis and Nashville are in the midst of three meetings in 10 days, with the final matchup coming Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. But first the Blues will close out their four-game homestand with a contest against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

CANADIENS Shifting focus from the Western Conference playoff race to the East, the Montreal Canadiens (33-27-9) are in a similar spot as the Blues as they fight for a postseason berth.

The team is currently clinging to the second Wild Card spot with 75 points, but it's a crowded field with the New York Islanders (74), New York Rangers (74), Columbus Blue Jackets (73) and Detroit Red Wings (72) all within a few points of Montreal.

Mirroring the Blues' success, the Canadiens are 8-1-4 since the break. They have earned points in four straight games (2-0-2), however are on a two-game losing streak (0-0-2).

The team almost mounted an incredible comeback on Saturday in a tilt with the Colorado Avalanche. Trailing 4-1 in the third, Montreal scored three goals in the final 11 minutes to send the game to extra time, eventually falling 5-4 in the shootout.

Their game against St. Louis on Tuesday is the first in a four-game road trip for the team.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Justin Faulk had a goal and assist to help the Blues beat the Predators on Sunday, his third multi-point game since March 16. The defenseman has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last seven games, stepping up to fill in for the injured Colton Parayko. His 11 assists and 13 points since Feb. 22 both share third among all defenseman since Feb. 22.

CANADIENS Juraj Slafkovsky had two goals for the Canadiens in their comeback attempt against Colorado on Saturday. The 20-year-old forward has 16 goals and 43 points in 66 games this season, ranking fifth on the team in goals and fourth in points. The first overall draft pick in 2022, Slafkovsky has accrued 103 points (40 goals, 63 assists) spanning 187 career games and three seasons with Montreal.

BLUE NOTES

  • This is the second and final matchup between the Blues and Canadiens this season. St. Louis won the first meeting 5-2 in October.
  • It was announced on Monday that Blues forward Dylan Holloway was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week. He shared the League lead with seven points (one goal, six assists) in four games last week and is currently on a seven-game point streak (three goals, eight assists).
  • Robert Thomas registered his 40th assist of the season on Sunday for the fourth consecutive season. He is the sixth Blue in franchise history to record at least four seasons with 40+ assists (Pavol Demitra, Bernie Federko, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Pierre Turgeon) and is the youngest in franchise history to do so (25 years, 264 days old).
  • Ryan Suter is expected to dress in his 1,517th career game, which will move him ahead of Matt Cullen for sole possession of 20th all-time in NHL history.

