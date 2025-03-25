Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens

When: Tuesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Watch: Victory+, Matrix Midwest

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (37-28-7) picked up two more crucial points in a tight playoff race as they defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Sunday at Enterprise Center.

It is the Blues' season-high sixth win in a row. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10, 12-2-2 since the break and have closed a notable gap while reclaiming a playoff spot for the first time early November.

It was a physical game on Sunday as the two rivals combined for 49 hits and 61 penalty minutes. Robert Thomas led the way on offense with three assists, while Jake Neighbours chipped in two and Justin Faulk added a goal and an assist.

"It's just an opportunity for us to keep growing," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "We've got to win different games. Tonight it was an ugly game to win, but we won it again."

St. Louis and Nashville are in the midst of three meetings in 10 days, with the final matchup coming Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. But first the Blues will close out their four-game homestand with a contest against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

CANADIENS Shifting focus from the Western Conference playoff race to the East, the Montreal Canadiens (33-27-9) are in a similar spot as the Blues as they fight for a postseason berth.

The team is currently clinging to the second Wild Card spot with 75 points, but it's a crowded field with the New York Islanders (74), New York Rangers (74), Columbus Blue Jackets (73) and Detroit Red Wings (72) all within a few points of Montreal.

Mirroring the Blues' success, the Canadiens are 8-1-4 since the break. They have earned points in four straight games (2-0-2), however are on a two-game losing streak (0-0-2).

The team almost mounted an incredible comeback on Saturday in a tilt with the Colorado Avalanche. Trailing 4-1 in the third, Montreal scored three goals in the final 11 minutes to send the game to extra time, eventually falling 5-4 in the shootout.

Their game against St. Louis on Tuesday is the first in a four-game road trip for the team.