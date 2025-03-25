Projected Lineup: March 25 vs. Montreal

holloway_montreal
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will be seeking a seventh straight victory on Tuesday night when they wrap up a four-game homestand against the Montreal Canadiens at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., Victory+, Matrix Midwest, 101 ESPN).

Oskar Sundqvist and Nick Leddy, who both missed Sunday's win against Nashville due to maintenance, will be back in the lineup on Tuesday.

Sundqvist will replace Dalibor Dvorsky, who played 10 minutes and 16 seconds in his NHL debut on Sunday against Nashville. Leddy is expected to return in place of Matthew Kessel.

Below is a projected lineup based on Tuesday's morning skate at Enterprise Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Zack Bolduc
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Alexandre Texier
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

