Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues will open their home exhibition slate on Saturday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center at 6 p.m.

Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snuggerud, Brayden Schenn, Jake Neighbours, Cam Fowler and Colton Parayko are all expected to suit up for their first preseason action on Saturday.

After playing the first two preseason contests on the road, the Blues will now play three straight games at home before closing the preseason schedule on Oct. 4 in Chicago.

Tickets for Saturday's game are available now at ticketmaster.com. Fans in the St. Louis broadcast territory can watch the game live at stlouisblues.com and on the Blues App. Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also call the action on 101 ESPN.