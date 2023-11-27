Preview: Blues at Wild

BLUES The St. Louis Blues got back in the win column on Sunday afternoon in Chicago, continuing to show their ability to quickly put tough losses behind them. Pavel Buchnevich's three points and Jake Neighbours' two goals paved the way for a 4-2 win over their rival Blackhawks, impressing proud dads in the bleachers.

"We wanted to get a big win here after the last couple games and we did a good job of that," said Jordan Binnington after his 32-save win. "My mindset was just to come in and compete, and as a team we did a great job of that tonight."

Robert Thomas had another strong game to continue his hot start to the season. With five points in his last three games, Thomas remains one of just six players in the NHL leading their team (or sharing the lead) in goals, assists and points this year.

The Dads' Trip concludes on Tuesday night with a matchup in Minnesota, featuring another division rival hungry for a win.

The Blues visit the Wild with a record of 11-8-1, worth 23 points and fourth in the Central Division.