Projected Lineup: Nov. 28 at Minnesota

Three Minnesota boys could be in the lineup for the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night as the team looks to wrap up a two-game Dads’ Trip with another win, this time against the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Justin Faulk grew up in South Saint Paul while Nick Leddy grew up in nearby Eden Prairie, about 30 minutes southwest of the Xcel Energy Center. Scott Perunovich, who was skating with Marco Scandella in Monday's practice and might be there to start Tuesday's game, grew up about three hours north of Saint Paul in a town called Hibbing.

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said he was still contemplating lineup changes and make those decisions later this afternoon.

With a win, the Blues would finish with a 9-1-1 record with their dads on the road.

The club held an optional skate on Tuesday, so the lineup below is based on Monday's team practice and is subject to change.