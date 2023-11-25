Blues to bring dads on road trip to Chicago, Minnesota

The St. Louis Blues are bringing their dads on the road for two games.

The Dad’s Trip will depart from St. Louis on Saturday and travel to Chicago for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Blackhawks at United Center before continuing on to St. Paul for a Tuesday night meeting with the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Sixteen players will bring dads along for the trip, while defensemen Justin Faulk and Marco Scandella - whose fathers have passed away - will instead bring their brothers. Pavel Buchnevich will bring a billet dad that took him in when he was in the New York Rangers’ rookie camp since his own dad’s travel from Russia would be difficult.

During the trip, the dads will come to the arenas for morning skates, sit in on team meetings, ride on the team bus, enjoy pregame dinners and cheer on the boys from the suites.

“I’m excited. My dad has never been able to experience anything like this,” said Jake Neighbours, whose dad, Ed, will be coming along for his first-ever Dad’s Trip. “He’s from a small town in Saskatchewan, so it will be cool for him to get to see some NHL games on the road, be around the guys, see what we do on a day-to-day basis. He’s coming in early and staying late, so he’s making the most of his time. I’m looking forward to spending some time with him.”

“I don’t see (my dad) a ton anymore, so for him to be able to come on the road and experience what we do, it will be really special,” added Scott Perunovich, whose dad, Jim, will make the trip from Hibbing, Minnesota. “He did a lot for me growing up and I wouldn’t be here without him and all the sacrifices my parents made. This is sort of giving back, so I’m very excited about it.”