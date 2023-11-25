News Feed

O'Reilly amazed by Blues tribute video

O'Reilly amazed by Blues tribute video
Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Blues give O'Reilly painting for 1,000th game

Blues give O'Reilly painting for 1,000th game
Hayes scores game-winner after late brother's birthday

Hayes scores game-winner after late brother's birthday
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Blues score twice shorthanded in 2nd, rally to defeat Coyotes
Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21

Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21
Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals

Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals
St. Louis Blues Anaheim Ducks game recap November 19

Hofer makes 30 saves, Blues hand Ducks 3rd straight loss
St. Louis Blues Los Angeles Kings game recap November 18

Kings score 4 in 1st, cruise past Blues
St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks cruise past Blues to end 3-game skid
Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard

Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard
Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Binnington stops 30, Blues blank Lightning for 3rd win in row
Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
Turgeon part of Little League, Hockey Halls of Fame

Turgeon’s Hall of Fame induction follows Little League honor
Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game

Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game
St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche game recap November 11

Schenn, Buchnevich each has hat trick in Blues win against Avalanche
Berube earns 200th win behind Blues bench

Berube earns 200th win behind Blues bench

Blues to bring dads on road trip to Chicago, Minnesota

binnington_dad1
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are bringing their dads on the road for two games.

The Dad’s Trip will depart from St. Louis on Saturday and travel to Chicago for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Blackhawks at United Center before continuing on to St. Paul for a Tuesday night meeting with the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Sixteen players will bring dads along for the trip, while defensemen Justin Faulk and Marco Scandella - whose fathers have passed away - will instead bring their brothers. Pavel Buchnevich will bring a billet dad that took him in when he was in the New York Rangers’ rookie camp since his own dad’s travel from Russia would be difficult.

During the trip, the dads will come to the arenas for morning skates, sit in on team meetings, ride on the team bus, enjoy pregame dinners and cheer on the boys from the suites.

“I’m excited. My dad has never been able to experience anything like this,” said Jake Neighbours, whose dad, Ed, will be coming along for his first-ever Dad’s Trip. “He’s from a small town in Saskatchewan, so it will be cool for him to get to see some NHL games on the road, be around the guys, see what we do on a day-to-day basis. He’s coming in early and staying late, so he’s making the most of his time. I’m looking forward to spending some time with him.”

“I don’t see (my dad) a ton anymore, so for him to be able to come on the road and experience what we do, it will be really special,” added Scott Perunovich, whose dad, Jim, will make the trip from Hibbing, Minnesota. “He did a lot for me growing up and I wouldn’t be here without him and all the sacrifices my parents made. This is sort of giving back, so I’m very excited about it.”

schenn_dad1

This year’s trip will be the sixth time the Blues have brought their dads on the road. The tradition began in 2015, and since, the Blues have posted a 7-1-1 record. The only losses came in 2018 (Boston, 3-1 L) and 2020 (Vegas, 6-5 OTL).

Last season, the team brought their moms instead, posting a 2-0 record in games against the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks.

“This will be exciting for all of us,” Neighbours told stlouisblues.com. “I think it’s obviously a little bit of extra motivation to get two wins for them and make sure they’re all happy and smiling and having a good time. They’ll love it all a lot more if we get a couple of wins.”

Below is a list of guests traveling with the Blues on the trip:

Jordan Binnington’s dad, John
Sammy Blais’ dad, Sebastian
Pavel Buchnevich’s billet dad, Richard Comeau
Justin Faulk’s brother, David
Kevin Hayes’ dad, Kevin
Joel Hofer’s dad, Steve
Kasperi Kapanen’s dad, Sami
Torey Krug’s dad, Kyle
Jordan Kyrou’s dad, Kiriako
Nick Leddy’s dad, Mike
Jake Neighbours’ dad, Ed
Colton Parayko’s dad, Tom
Scott Perunovich’s dad, Jim
Brandon Saad’s dad, George
Marco Scandella’s brother, Giulio
Brayden Schenn’s dad, Jeff
Robert Thomas’ dad, Scott
Tyler Tucker’s dad, Byron
Jakub Vrana’s dad, Karel